Sam Burgess’ reaction after Warrington Wolves outclassed in Las Vegas

WARRINGTON coach Sam Burgess cut a disappointed figure and admitted his team were outplayed by a better team in Las Vegas, but said he will not panic over the result.

The Wolves conceded eight tries and, although they gained a little bit of credibility with some late tries in a 48-24 defeat, Burgess knows that performance is unacceptable.

“I’m pretty disappointed with the result,” said Burgess.

“It’s the first time since I’ve coached these guys that we’ve been out of a game. We have always been in touching distance.

“Wigan were pretty classy, they made us pay and put us to bed in the first half.

“They played great. I’ll have to look at it again to see what I can put it down to. We missed far too many tackles.

“We had a lot effort and there was a lot of spirit at the back end of the game. We were just probably a bit too late with things.

“We have some things to learn. The boys will be aright. It’s not like this is happening every other week. I am not going to throw the baby out with the bath water.

“I am not making excuses. We just have to learn from this. Today was just a little blip.”