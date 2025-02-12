Matt Peet names Wigan Warriors’ title rivals ahead of Super League 2025

MATT PEET is gearing up for a season in which his Wigan Warriors side will be defending all three domestic trophies available – the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Having added the World Club Challenge to that wealth of trophies in 2024, all eyes will be firmly fixed on Peet and his men to see if they can replicate their success in 2025.

Of course, standing in the Warriors’ way will be 11 other Super League sides with improvements galore across the board in terms of roster strength.

When asked who will be Wigan’s biggest challengers in the upcoming campaign, Peet said: “The biggest indication can be taken from the back end of last year. Warrington and Hull KR will be right in the mix and I always think of St Helens as our closest competitors.

“I can Saints come back new and enthused. Catalans and Leeds will bring a lot of determination too.

“At the start of the year when you are all on the start line, you can see an argument for a lot of teams to have big years.”

For Peet, the off-season has been one of mixing things up and trying to improve across the board – even with four trophies still in the club’s locker.

“We’ve done a few things quite a bit different,” Peet said.

“There are always some key blocks of what we do that remain similar but we have had that time in Tenerife which was new for us.

“We used our training camp later in pre-season as well which was different. Things have been modernised and refreshed and hopefully we will have improved as coaches as well.”