Brad Arthur reveals how Maika Sivo reacted to horror injury and if club can get salary cap dispensation

WITH Maika Sivo out for the 2025 Super League season following a harrowing ACL injury, Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has revealed the club has put the “feelers” out to bring in a replacement.

However, if no search is successful, then Arthur is more than willing to hand youngsters Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell their shot to make the number 2 shirt their own.

On Sivo himself, the Fijian international arrived at Headingley amidst a fanfare after earning a reputation for himself in the NRL as a blockbusting winger.

Leeds fans, however, will have to wait a year to see their new signing in action.

“It’s hard for Maika, he’s a professional and gets that it’s part of the game unfortunately,” Leeds head coach Arthur told League Express.

“He is now going to rehab and will get himself ready for next year. It’s a bit disappointing for our fans who were looking forward to watching him play and he might have become a cult hero.

“Probably for some of the English guys they were looking forward to playing alongside him.”

So how did Sivo himself react?

“He was upset and was disappointed of course. He doesn’t say a lot but he gets it.

“He’s lucky he’s got a good family around him to help him out. The club will be good to him and we will move on from there.”

Arthur is “pretty sure” that the Rhinos will get salary cap dispensation to take Sivo’s wage off the cap.

“Bleasey (chief executive, Ian Blease) is the best to ask about that.

“I know he’s working with the RFL but I’m pretty sure we should be able to.”