Matt Peet outlines contract latest on Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago

IF you missed Wigan Warriors’ 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons at the weekend, you will have missed prop forward Patrick Mago having one of his best games since his arrival at the DW Stadium.

Mago, who has been in and out of the side for two seasons, tore the Catalans forward pack apart for most of the time he spent on the field.

However, the forward is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season and head coach Matt Peet has revealed that there is no offer as of yet to extend Mago’s deal.

“He’s not got an offer from us at the moment. That isn’t the end of the line for us and him as we’re talking all the time,” Peet said.

“But we’re not clear and we’ve not much time now so we’ll be making a decision.”

With Mago’s upturn in form, Peet hasn’t attributed just one thing to his improvement.

“Basically, he’s playing better than he was, which is a credit to him and his hard work,” Peet said.

“He’s playing well so he’s playing longer minutes. He’s committed, playing the kind of game that we want him to, he has consistency in his defence and effort areas and devastating when he’s carrying the ball.

“There is lots to be pleased about, Paddy is aware we’re made up with the way that he’s playing and he’s a popular member of this team, so long may it continue.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.