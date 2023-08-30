Warrington Wolves dealt major injury blow ahead of Super League play-offs

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the business end of the season.

The Cheshire club have already been doing it tough in Super League 2023 with head coach Daryl Powell having been sacked earlier in the year whilst injuries to a number of players have hampered their continuity on the field.

Now prop forward Joe Bullock is set to be out for at least the next month following an ankle injury. Interim boss Gary Chambers confirmed in a press conference last week that the ex-Wigan Warriors prop had rolled his ankle but it is now more serious than first thought.

Update | Joe Bullock's ankle injury will keep our prop sidelined for at least the next four weeks Speedy recovery, Bull 💪 pic.twitter.com/QhP4EaHPTs — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) August 30, 2023

