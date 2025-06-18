Matt Peet provides update on Bevan French and Luke Thompson ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

MATT PEET is ‘hopeful’ that Bevan French will play for Wigan Warriors against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

French missed Wigan’s 22-18 victory over Huddersfield Giants last weekend, with the Warriors needing a last-second try to inflict another defeat on Luke Robinson’s side.

That fixture was played on Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium with Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium hosting a Stereophonics music concert last weekend.

Reflecting on that victory, Peet explained how the different pitch size changed the way the game was played.

“Sometimes a game is open, fast and entertaining and then for whatever reason some time it isn’t and you’ve got to play a different style of rugby through the season,” Peet said.

“If we find ourselves in that situation again, we would want to deal with it better, make fewer mistakes and make use of the elements and pitch dimension as well as the slowness of the game.

“The GPS told us that we did about half the running that we would normally do in a Super League game which tells the story.”

Peet gave an update on French and Thompson ahead of that fixture on Friday night.

“Bevan will make the 21-man squad and I am hoping he will play.

“It’s too early to say right now.

“Luke has trained today and done a little bit of contact. Hopefully he comes through the rest of the week.

“He will be in the 21-man squad like Bevan.”

So what does Peet expect from Wakefield?

“It will be tough, it’s a tough trip for a few reasons but particularly Wakefield as a team, the way they are coached, the way they’ve recruited.

“I think they are known for an exciting brand of rugby with skilful outside backs and are led by a tough forward pack.”