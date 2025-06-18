Huddersfield Giants hooker signs new contract

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS hooker Zac Woolford has signed a new deal to stay with the club until the end of 2027.

Woolford moved to Super League ahead of this season from Canberra Raiders on a one-year contract and has made ten appearances to date.

“We’re extremely excited about him committing to us,” said Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson.

“He’s a popular member within the group and he brings a lot of energy to it. He’s going into his best years we feel, and his best rugby is in front of him.

“Zac was one (retention) that we wanted to get done early. We realised that there would be other Super League clubs or even NRL sides knocking on his door, so it’s good that we’ve got it signed and sealed.”

Woolford, whose dad Simon coached the Giants between 2018 and 2020, said: “I wanted to come over here and prove myself before I signed anything long-term.

“It’s been a tough year, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction and it’s the right time to sort the next two years out and get things moving forward.”