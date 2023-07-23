Matt Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors loss and gives verdict on Joe Shorrocks red card

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 11-10 to Hull KR in an incredible Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley this afternoon.

The Warriors led 8-4 at half-time with Harry Smith extending the lead to 10-4 shortly after half-time, but back came Rovers with an Ethan Ryan try before Brad Schneider slotted over the winning drop-goal in the first minute of Golden Point.

Losing boss Matt Peet gave credit to Rovers for their win.

“It was a fantastic game, I’m proud of the players and credit to Hull KR ultimately,” Peet said live on the BBC after the game.

“They got what the deserved. It was a great advert for the sport. I couldn’t ask much more form the players, it was a semi-final.”

Peet also touched on the red card for Shorrocks, hinting that it could have been a different outcome but that his team head to move on.

“It certainly could have been different, but those are the moments in games that happen and you’ve got to get on with it.

“It was pretty level and the best team just pipped it. I wish both teams all the best in the final and I’m just gutted we aren’t there.”

Rovers will now go up against Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup Final on August 12 at Wembley – KR’s first trip to the capital since 2015.