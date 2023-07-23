Brad Schneider delivers incredible Golden Point win for Hull KR in remarkable Wigan Warriors clash

BRAD SCHNEIDER delivered an incredible Golden Point win for Hull KR in a remarkable 11-10 win over the Wigan Warriors.

Willie Peters’ men needed just one attack to break the deadlock, with a beautiful scrum move ending with Senior crossing in the corner. Rowan Milnes, however, couldn’t convert as KR led 4-0.

After a period of big hits and errors, Wigan were the next ones on the scoresheet, with Jai Field’s superb individual try levelling the scores on 23 minutes. Harry Smith edged the Warriors in front, 6-4, with a brilliant touchline conversion.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall’s interception let Rovers into the Wigan half, and, after Field was caught in his own in-goal, Matty Storton went close before Schneider threw a forward pass to end the attack with six minutes to go.

Again the Warriors knocked on in their own end but Rovers’ final product was poor once more as it was Wigan’s turn to force a drop-out.

And after Pearce-Paul had the ball ripped out with the hooter about to sound, Smith sent over a penalty for an 8-6 lead at half-time.

It was all action at the beginning of the second-half with Joe Shorrocks hitting Lewis around the head with a shoulder charge.

As a result, referee Liam Moore handed Shorrocks a red card with Wigan down to 12 men for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Tom Opacic went off for KR with concussion following a heavy collision as the Warriors forced Ryan into touch on just the first tackle moments later.

The frenetic action continued when KR found themselves down to 12 men shortly after, with Kenny-Dowall spending a ten-minute breather in the sinbin for a professional foul on French as the latter ran through for a kick.

From the following penalty, Smith slotted over two points to make it 10-4 with half an hour left.

It was nip and tuck throughout and two penalties in a row helped KR set up their best field position of the second-half but again an error ended the attack before Rovers did finally breach the steely Wigan defence just after the hour.

A brilliant offload from Kenny-Dowall, who had just returned from the field after his sinbin, found Matt Parcell who in turn found Ryan in the corner. Schneider converted brilliantly from out wide to level the scores at 10-10.

It became a test of mental and physical strength as the clock wound down with both sides missing drop-goal attempts. But, neither side could find the winning points in normal time as Golden Point approached.

And it was time for Schneider to step up and send over the winning drop-goal from almost 40 metres out.

Hull KR

2 Ethan Ryan

23 Louis Senior

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

21 Rowan Milnes

37 Brad Schneider

15 Rhys Kennedy

14 Jez Litten

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Matt Parcell

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

26 Sam Luckley

Also in 21-man squad

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

25 Luis Johnson

27 Yusuf Aydin

40 Louix Gorman

Tries: Senior (11), Ryan (62)

Goals: Milnes 0/1, Schneider 1/1

Field goals: Schneider (82)

Sinbin: Kenny-Dowall (49) – professional foul

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

15 Kaide Ellis

22 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Subs (all used)

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

26 Harvie Hill

Also in 21-man squad

6 Cade Cust

8 Brad Singleton

27 Junior Nsemba

32 Ryan Hampshire

Tries: Field (23)

Goals: Smith 2/2

Red card: Shorrocks (41) – shoulder charge

Half-time: 4-8

Referee: Liam Moore