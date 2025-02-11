Matt Peet reveals Ethan Havard’s replacement as Wigan Warriors star set for operation

ETHAN HAVARD will be having an operation on a serious hamstring injury suffered during pre-season training, Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed.

Peet explained Havard’s absence in Wigan’s heavy victory over Sheffield Eagles on Friday night, revealing that the Bulgarian-born prop had pulled his hamstring in training.

Now, ahead of Wigan’s Super League opener against the Leigh Leopards on Thursday night, Peet has revealed that Havard will be having an operation and that the turnaround will be months rather than weeks.

“I will know more next week. He’s going to have an operation so it’s not going to be quick.,” Peet said.

Who will replace Havard in the Wigan pack?

“Harvie Hill is an obvious one as he has had a great pre-season and Sam Walters has the capability to play in the middle.

“I think it’s a position we are well stocked. Harvey Makin is another who has had a strong pre-season.

“Depth isn’t an issue but Ethan is important.”