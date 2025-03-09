Matt Peet reveals how Wigan Warriors avoided a Las Vegas hangover

WIGAN head coach Matt Peet was not concerned that jet leg would be an issue ahead of their game with Huddersfield.

His side landed in the country on Tuesday afternoon following their match in Las Vegas and only participated in two training sessions, on Thursday and Friday, but came from behind for an ultimately comfortable victory.

Peet said: “Huddersfield came to play. They have been leading in all of their games this season at half-time and we were aware of that.

“We knew we had to be good for the first half and beyond to get over the top of them. It was something we spoke about.

“I just like the way we went about our business. The players are feeling good. I think they have enjoyed this week. They look after themselves and they have not made too much of a thing about it to be honest.

“As staff, we have got things we need to do in the background, adapting training and checking in on them, but they haven’t missed a beat.

“Even at training the other day, we had to pull them back because they were pushing to do more.”

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson admitted he sounds “like a broken record” after a fourth successive Super League defeat to start the season.

“I am probably saying the same thing. We did extremely well in the first half, put ourselves in a really good position and in the second half we implode again,” he said.

“I have asked them to come up with some answers because every single game we have played so far we have been winning at half-time and we have looked in a really strong position.

“In the second half, we go out and give away selfish penalties where we are hitting people off the ball.

“A lot of it is individual stuff that we need to fix up. It is really, really hurting us.”