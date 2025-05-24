Matt Peet reveals Wigan Warriors injury after big win in France

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet was delighted with his side’s 48-0 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

He said: “I’m very pleased with our performance, we’ve got plenty in our game that we are trying to improve upon.

“We’ve had some good training sessions and we’ve been focusing on the defensive side of our game.

“It’s improving and we look like we are enjoying playing and working hard as a group which is always a good thing.

“There is no doubt that we have got pace and we’ve got ability too so when we get our game right we are difficult to contend with.”

Peet reported some concern for substitute forward Sam Walters, who hobbled from the pitch just before half-time.

He added: “I’m not too sure how Sam is, he is on crutches right now with a lower leg problem so we might be missing him for a few weeks moving forward.

“It’s too early to tell how serious it is at this stage but he is in a lot of pain.

“At the same time I am really pleased for Ethan Havard getting his first game after being injured in the last pre-season session. The boys are made up for him.

“We’re learning all of the time and games like this overseas at Catalans are good because it breaks up the season and gives you something to look forward to, spending time together.

“The club is in a position where they make sure we can have no excuses in terms of travel and accommodation. We are well-staffed and well-resourced, the players have got to do their bit too.

“When it all comes together like today it’s really plasing.”

Peet reserved some praise for the 1,000 or so Wigan fans in Perpignan, adding, “I had a conversation with (chief executive) Kris Radlinski this morning about the supporters’ commitment.

“Our average attendances at home are heading for some impressive figures.

“The way our fans travel is incredible, not just the numbers but also the way they conduct themselves and also enjoy themselves.

“They always complement the event.”