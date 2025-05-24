Joel Tomkins on Steve McNamara exit and task facing Catalans Dragons

JOEL TOMKINS admitted Catalans Dragons are “not at the level of top teams” after presiding over their 48-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Interim coach following the departure of Steve McNamara, a disappointed Tomkins said: “It was difficult today.

“We are playing against the best team in the league with a fully-fit squad and they are playing really well.

“We are not at that level at the minute. We are missing some of our better players and Wigan right now are a better team than us.

“I thought the first half was good for us in general, we were okay.

“In the second half we got fatigued and made some defensive errors and poor calls.

“We are not at the level of those top teams at the minute. We have got some hard work to do to reach the same level as Wigan and Hull KR.

“We’ll start work on Monday, we’ll go again and we need to improve for Hull FC.

“The players have got to decide whether they feel sorry for themselves or they want to come in and work hard for next week.

“You’re always down on confidence when you are losing games.

“We’ve potentially got Nick Cotric and Tommy Makinson back next week.”

Tomkins said it had been a difficult week at the club, losing coach McNamara suddenly on Tuesday.

He added: “It was a shock for everybody. I have been in a similar situation a long time ago as a player and the players have done a good job, turning up to training with intensity.

“We came into this game with a clear focus and a plan and we’ll try and do the same thing again next week.”