Matt Peet the ‘most assured’ before a match in years as Paul Rowley bemoans St Helens’ lack of cutting edge

MATT Peet was confident his side would secure a place at Wembley saying – after booking their spot with a 28–0 win over St Helens – that it was the most assured he had felt before a match in years.

The Warriors kept Saints scoreless and threw form out of the window to score four tries and secure their place in the Challenge Cup final.

And the Wigan boss pointed to the standards set in training in the past few weeks as a reason for his belief.

“I woke up this morning and it was the most confident I’ve felt for a few years,” Peet said.

“Because of what happened a few weeks ago, the smell of the place and the way the lads have trained and getting a few players back. I just had a good feeling.”

Saints threw everything at Wigan, but the Warriors did not buckle. Peet praised his team’s resilience and the commitment shown to keep Paul Rowley’s side at bay.

“We had a connection in our defence,” he said. “We had the desire to turn up for one another, get the job done and we made some special efforts.”

Meanwhile, Saints boss Paul Rowley bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge with his side having ample possession but nothing to show for it as Wigan kept St Helens scoreless.

“We had enough field position and territory,” he said. “But sometimes, you’ve got to beat a man as well.

“We maybe need to back ourselves a little bit more in that respect. There were some things glaringly wrong, but the effort was there.

“We had field position and territory, and if you look at it from a statistical point of view, our stats were very impressive, but the only stat that matters really is the scoreline and that was far from impressive.”