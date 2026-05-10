Storm snap seven-game losing streak

MELBOURNE STORM 44 WESTS TIGERS 16

AAMI Park, Sunday

CRAIG Bellamy’s big names roared back to form to ensure the Storm snapped their club-record seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Upon return from a head injury, Jahrome Hughes scored Melbourne’s fourth try inside the opening 13 minutes, as the hosts came out breathing fire.

Under-fire standoff Cameron Munster scored two tries and skipper Harry Grant also crossed.

Losing Sualauvi Faalogo to a suspected facial fracture took some gloss off the win.

Benji Marshall reshuffled his back line after another horror loss to Cronulla the Sunday prior, but it didn’t stop Wests from losing their ninth straight clash with Melbourne.

It took Faalogo less than three minutes to register the first try in the left corner, and Will Warbrick made it two off a high Hughes kick just moments later.

Munster finished a sweeping team move from inside his own half to continue the procession, before Hughes marked his return by combining with Grant to score.

Taylan May pulled one back for the visitors — with Faalogo injured in the process — before Grant made it 26-4 at the break.

After the restart, Warbrick collected a Grant kick and Munster charged over for the Storm, while May and Luke Laulilii crossed for the Tigers.

Then Ativalu Lisati steamrolled through at the death to complete the demolition.

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Hugo Peel, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs: 14 Trent Toelau (not used), 15 Joe Chan, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Cooper Clarke, 18 Stanley Huen (D), 20 Jack Hetherington (not used)

Tries: Faalogo (3), Warbrick (6, 54), Munster (9, 71), Hughes (13), Grant (34), Lisati (78); Goals: Meaney 6/8

TIGERS: 1 Heath Mason, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Patrick Herbert, 4 Taylan May, 5 Luke Laulilii, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Jock Madden, 10 Fonua Pole, 9 Tristan Hope, 15 Bunty Afoa (D), 11 Sione Fainu, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Alex Twal. Subs: 14 Latu Fainu, 16 Alex Seyfarth, 17 Royce Hunt, 18 Mavrik Geyer, 19 Jeral Skelton (not used), 20 Charlie Murray (not used)

Tries: May (26, 67), Laulilii (65); Goals: Madden 2/3

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Storm: Harry Grant; Tigers: Taylan May

Penalty count: 6-2; Half-time: 26-4; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 15,684

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-4, 26-4; 32-4, 32-10, 32-16, 38-16, 44-16