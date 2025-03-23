Matt Peet’s dig at Harry Newman after clash following Leeds Rhinos victory

MATT PEET said he was “not surprised” to see Harry Newman spark a clash after Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Wigan Warriors.

There was a coming together between the two sets of players on the field post-match which appeared to be started by Leeds centre Newman patting the head of Wigan halfback and England international team-mate Harry Smith.

And Warriors coach Peet took a cutting swipe at Newman in his press conference.

“Some players you’re just not surprised when they’re involved in incidents, are you? I don’t think anyone will be surprised,” said Peet.

“There are some players that carry on when they win and some who don’t. Normally the ones that win often don’t.”

Wigan have now lost two in a row after their Challenge Cup exit to Hull FC but Peet wasn’t too concerned about their performance.

“It was a good game, it ebbed and flowed,” said the coach.

“Leeds were the better team at the start of the game and points came. We grew into the game and raised the bar in the second half.

“I liked a lot of what we did defensively. We didn’t get the result but there was plenty to be proud of and some lessons we’ll learn.”

Leeds coach Brad Arthur hailed the effort which earned their impressive win.

“We’re getting better but we’re still miles away from where I think we can get to, especially our fluency with the ball,” he said.

“We put ourselves under pressure in the second half but the effort and physicality has been there all year.

“We lacked a bit of cohesion at times, particularly at the try-line, but that spine has had three sessions together so that’s why we look a bit clunky at times.”

And Arthur was delighted for Ryan Hall, who marked his 500th career appearance by setting up Jack Sinfield’s winning try in bizarre fashion as the ball bounced off his head.

He said: “It’s very rare that the ball comes off a player’s head, isn’t it? But we’ll take the four points however we get them. It doesn’t look pretty but it’s a try.

“I’m really proud and happy for Ryan Hall. That’s the spirit that the boys played with. They wanted to make sure he came off the field a winner.”