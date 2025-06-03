Matty Beharrell leaves Hunslet for Keighley Cougars

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have re-signed their former halfback Matty Beharrell on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Hunslet.

Beharrell spent three years at Hunslet, playing 56 times, after first joining them on loan during the 2022 season.

Last year he was a key figure in their promotion out of League One, but he last played for the club in March after suffering a shoulder injury.

Now the 31-year-old is back in the third tier and back at Keighley, where he made 38 appearances across 2017 and 2018.

He is also reunited with his former Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw, who is seeking to revive the ailing Cougars’ fortunes and finally picked up his first win in charge on Sunday against Newcastle Thunder.

Kilshaw said: “Matty and I have stayed in touch a long time and there were conversations ongoing for a number of weeks, but the timings just weren’t quite right on both sides.

“But things move and evolve and I am delighted to have the support from the board of directors to bring Matty in.

“I’ve always felt Matty and I had unfinished business together. He is welcome to our group with the utmost respect and we know his ability.”

“I am delighted to be working with him again and looking forward to seeing him play his best footy.”