Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess on how to beat ‘heavy favourites’ Hull KR

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess insists every one of his players will have to perform above an 8/10 to beat Hull KR in the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

The two sides go up against each other at Wembley with Warrington eighth place on the Super League ladder after winning just six from 13 fixtures so far in 2025.

Rovers, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top with 12 wins from 13 – and Burgess knows it is going to be “tough”.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Wembley. We’ve had a tough run in the Challenge Cup and had some great games,” Burgess said.

“We are proud of getting here. We have some work to do because KR are a fantastic side and have dominated everyone they play.

“We know we have a tough task but we are looking forward to it.”

Burgess also classed Rovers as “heavy favourites” going into the showpiece event.

“Deservedly so, they are heavy favourites for a reason,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the final whistle. I try not to live in a fantasy world and try and stay present instead.

“Any chance of winning silverware is important.”

To beat Hull KR, Burgess said: “You have got to be very good because they don’t beat themselves. They’re very consistent and you have to be on your game.

“Your players have to be 8, 9 or 10 across the board and you’ve got to take your chances.

“Who grabs the moment better and who takes their opportunities will win. It will be two good sides going at it.”