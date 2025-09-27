‘The right decision’: Matty Lees leaves St Helens’ game as partner goes into labour

ST HELENS lost Matty Lees during their play-off eliminator against Leeds Rhinos as he left the match for his partner in labour.

Prop Lees was subbed off late in the first half and seen departing Headingley at half-time to make the birth.

The England star has been a pivotal figure for Saints this season, missing only two Super League games.

But his prompt departure left Paul Wellens’ side a man light for the remainder of the knockout clash.

However, they came from behind to triumph 16-14 with an incredible winning try after the hooter, scored by Shane Wright.

Afterwards, Wellens explained: “His partner was due to be induced tomorrow but things transpired (differently).

“You can’t have a word with the baby inside and ask it just to hold off for a few hours, so things gathered pace quicker than thought.

“I spoke with Matty in the week and it was really important that he’s there for the birth of his child.

“It’s an important rugby game and yes we’d love him to be there, but he makes sacrifices to perform for us and the most important thing is he was there.

“We had a very clear plan during the week and we were comfortable that if he had to leave, he would leave. When that moment came, we made what I feel is the right decision.

“It’s difficult for him in that situation. You need to be there for your partner, but at the same time you think you’re letting the boys down. He needs to know he’s not letting the boys down, because he never does.”