York Knights hold off brave Halifax Panthers to reach Championship Grand Final

YORK KNIGHTS 30 HALIFAX PANTHERS 18

STEPHEN IBBETSON, LNER Community Stadium, Saturday

YORK had to hold off a late rally to end Halifax’s spirited season and seal their place in a first Championship Grand Final.

A 20th consecutive win in all competitions – during which they’ve lifted both the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield – didn’t come easy at all, with the Panthers giving as good as they got.

But two second-half tries from Toa Mata’afa proved critical as the Knights set up a home final and a shot at the treble.

A bright Halifax start proved their undoing when, on the next and final play of a set after George Whitby had been denied, Louis Jouffret placed an unthreatening kick in behind which Mata’afa not only scooped up but handed on to Ben Jones-Bishop.

The prolific winger spotted an immediate opportunity to not just make a line break, but then sprint the 90 metres to the opposing posts and put York in front.

Liam Harris converted and things got worse for the Panthers when Jones-Bishop broke again, kicked through and the chasing Connor Bailey was taken out by Ben Crooks, who was sent to the sin bin for the professional foul.

The 12 men were punished immediately by Ata Hingano, who spun a pass wide for Scott Galeano to extend the score to 10-0.

But hope was restored for the underdogs by their own breakaway try, Alfie Johnson running the length after picking off a Harris pass at the line and George Whitby converting.

That only briefly narrowed the gap to four, until David Nofoaluma caught Jack Martin high and Harris kicked the simple penalty.

Halifax had further chances as the first half went on, but came up with an error every time the tryline came into sight.

York were more clinical, and Kieran Buchanan’s charge in off a flowing move nine minutes from half-time put them 16-6 ahead.

Nofoaluma remained a threat from the back as the visitors looked for ways back into the contest, but things wouldn’t quite stick and the match looked done when the table toppers scored again before the hour.

Straight after Jouffret lost the ball in the red zone, York marched downfield and Mata’afa sprang out of dummy-half, feeding Harris and then supporting his break to grab the try himself, with Harris’ conversion making it 22-6.

But Halifax have made a habit of springing surprises all season long, and gave their best shot at what would have been the best yet with two tries in three minutes.

Whitby slid a low kick in for Crooks to get the first of them, followed by a charge from close range by prop Brandon Douglas. With two Whitby goals added on, the Panthers were only four points behind.

But York sealed the game eight minutes from time, Mata’afa joining the attack to great effect as he threw a dummy and held off Jouffret to break the line and dot down.

Harris goaled and added a further penalty to the hosts’ tally late on.

GAMESTAR: Toa Mata’afa was a class act at fullback and involved in most of York’s best moments.

GAMEBREAKER: Mata’afa’s second try ended Halifax’s gallant fightback.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

25 Bailey Antrobus

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

19 Sam Cook

31 Kieran Hudson

33 Mitch Clark

Tries: Jones-Bishop (6), Galeano (10), Buchanan (33), Mata’afa (57, 72)

Goals: Harris 5/7

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

2 Ben Tibbs

21 Alfie Johnson

4 Ben Crooks

3 Charlie Graham

1 Louis Jouffret

32 George Whitby

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

16 Ronan Dixon

11 Owen McCarron

13 Jacob Fairbank

15 Connor Davies

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Inman

17 Will Calcott

20 Brad Graham

33 Leon Cowen

Tries: Johnson (15), Crooks (64), Douglas (66)

Goals: Whitby 3/3

Sin bin: Crooks (9) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 12-6, 16-6; 22-6, 22-12, 22-18, 28-18, 30-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Toa Mata’afa; Panthers: David Nofoaluma

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Tom Grant