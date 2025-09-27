York Knights hold off brave Halifax Panthers to reach Championship Grand Final

YORK KNIGHTS 30 HALIFAX PANTHERS 18
STEPHEN IBBETSON, LNER Community Stadium, Saturday
YORK had to hold off a late rally to end Halifax’s spirited season and seal their place in a first Championship Grand Final.
A 20th consecutive win in all competitions – during which they’ve lifted both the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield – didn’t come easy at all, with the Panthers giving as good as they got.
But two second-half tries from Toa Mata’afa proved critical as the Knights set up a home final and a shot at the treble.
A bright Halifax start proved their undoing when, on the next and final play of a set after George Whitby had been denied, Louis Jouffret placed an unthreatening kick in behind which Mata’afa not only scooped up but handed on to Ben Jones-Bishop.
The prolific winger spotted an immediate opportunity to not just make a line break, but then sprint the 90 metres to the opposing posts and put York in front.
Liam Harris converted and things got worse for the Panthers when Jones-Bishop broke again, kicked through and the chasing Connor Bailey was taken out by Ben Crooks, who was sent to the sin bin for the professional foul.
The 12 men were punished immediately by Ata Hingano, who spun a pass wide for Scott Galeano to extend the score to 10-0.
But hope was restored for the underdogs by their own breakaway try, Alfie Johnson running the length after picking off a Harris pass at the line and George Whitby converting.
That only briefly narrowed the gap to four, until David Nofoaluma caught Jack Martin high and Harris kicked the simple penalty.
Halifax had further chances as the first half went on, but came up with an error every time the tryline came into sight.
York were more clinical, and Kieran Buchanan’s charge in off a flowing move nine minutes from half-time put them 16-6 ahead.
Nofoaluma remained a threat from the back as the visitors looked for ways back into the contest, but things wouldn’t quite stick and the match looked done when the table toppers scored again before the hour.
Straight after Jouffret lost the ball in the red zone, York marched downfield and Mata’afa sprang out of dummy-half, feeding Harris and then supporting his break to grab the try himself, with Harris’ conversion making it 22-6.
But Halifax have made a habit of springing surprises all season long, and gave their best shot at what would have been the best yet with two tries in three minutes.
Whitby slid a low kick in for Crooks to get the first of them, followed by a charge from close range by prop Brandon Douglas. With two Whitby goals added on, the Panthers were only four points behind.
But York sealed the game eight minutes from time, Mata’afa joining the attack to great effect as he threw a dummy and held off Jouffret to break the line and dot down.
Harris goaled and added a further penalty to the hosts’ tally late on.
GAMESTAR: Toa Mata’afa was a class act at fullback and involved in most of York’s best moments.
GAMEBREAKER: Mata’afa’s second try ended Halifax’s gallant fightback.
MATCHFACTS
KNIGHTS
36 Toa Mata’afa
34 Ben Jones-Bishop
3 Kieran Buchanan
20 Oli Field
35 Scott Galeano
6 Ata Hingano
7 Liam Harris
8 Jack Martin
9 Paul McShane
25 Bailey Antrobus
11 Jesse Dee
12 Connor Bailey
13 Jordan Thompson
Subs (all used)
10 Brenden Santi
19 Sam Cook
31 Kieran Hudson
33 Mitch Clark
Tries: Jones-Bishop (6), Galeano (10), Buchanan (33), Mata’afa (57, 72)
Goals: Harris 5/7
PANTHERS
23 David Nofoaluma
2 Ben Tibbs
21 Alfie Johnson
4 Ben Crooks
3 Charlie Graham
1 Louis Jouffret
32 George Whitby
8 Brandon Douglas
9 Adam O’Brien
16 Ronan Dixon
11 Owen McCarron
13 Jacob Fairbank
15 Connor Davies
Subs (all used)
14 Tom Inman
17 Will Calcott
20 Brad Graham
33 Leon Cowen
Tries: Johnson (15), Crooks (64), Douglas (66)
Goals: Whitby 3/3
Sin bin: Crooks (9) – professional foul
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 12-6, 16-6; 22-6, 22-12, 22-18, 28-18, 30-18
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Knights: Toa Mata’afa; Panthers: David Nofoaluma
Penalty count: 3-3
Half-time: 16-6
Referee: Tom Grant