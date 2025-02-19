Max Jowitt signs new deal with Wakefield Trinity

MAX JOWITT has signed a new two-year deal with the option of a third at Wakefield Trinity.

The new deal will guarantee Jowitt stays at the club for the 2026 and 2027 season with a club option for the 2028 season.

Following in his father’s footsteps, the 27-year old made his Trinity debut back in 2014 against St Helens and has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club over the past 12 years.

Jowitt, in 2024, broke the single season record for points scored becoming the first player in the history of Rugby League to score 500 points.

The start of 2025, saw Jowitt pick up Sky Sports’ Man of the Match in Round One against Leeds Rhinos marking the perfect return to the top flight for both the club and the fullback.

Committing his future was an easy decision, Jowitt said: “I’m buzzing to finally get it sorted but I’m a Wakefield lad so being able to secure the next couple years of my future at my hometown club is pretty special.

“Even before I sat down with Powelly and Millsy, I was hoping that I’d have the opportunity to stay with the club and once they did let me know that they wanted me to be their fullback it was an easy decision.

“I absolutely love coming into training everyday and wearing the Trinity shirt every week. I’ve been at the club a long time and seen a lot but it was an easy decision to stay with the club and I’m excited to be a part of the journey that the club is on.”

Wakefield Head Coach, Daryl Powell: “We are delighted Max has agreed to extend his stay at his hometown club. He has grown into a high quality full back in all areas of the game.

“His best years are ahead of him and I believe he will grow further and challenge as an international full back in the future.”

Ste Mills, Trinity Recruitment Manager said: “We are delighted to have Max continue with us for another season. His dedication, experience, and contributions to the team have been invaluable, and we are excited to see him build on that success moving forward.

“Max has proven himself to be a key part of our squad, and we’re looking forward to his continued impact both on and off the pitch.”