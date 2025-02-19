St Helens boss Paul Wellens confirms serious Lewis Murphy blow and potential replacement

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that Lewis Murphy could be out for two months with a serious hamstring tear.

The former Wakefield Trinity winger made his league debut for Saints in the 82-0 hammering of Salford Red Devils last weekend.

However, Murphy will now spend a hefty chunk of time on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately it’s not great news for Lewis,” Wellens said.

“We are looking at potentially an eight-week injury with a hamstring tendon tear so Lewis is pretty devastated.

“The way he was playing in the game last week, he was showing other sides of what he would bring to our team.

“He has settled everything we wanted as a club, it’s a hammer blow at the start of the season but we will provide him with the necessary support he will need.

“Particularly for the young man himself, he was desperate to hit the ground running and there were positive signs it would happen but then he picks up this injury.

“He is naturally deflated at the moment, we will slowly pick him up and get him back out on the field.

“What we have seen so far, we have no question marks that he will get back fit and have a big impact on the team.”

Who will replace Murphy on the wing in the near future?

“We have other options. Owen Dagnall made his debut the other week and as a club we are desperate to give young people chances.

“Jon Bennison is a natural replacement and he has got some runs on the board from last year.”