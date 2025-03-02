Max Roberts tries help Widnes Vikings edge nail-biting Hunslet tie

HUNSLET 26 WIDNES VIKINGS 28

JACOB KILBRIDE, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

MORE than 40 years have passed since Widnes last tasted success at Wembley.

And while there are several more hoops for this current Vikings crop to jump through before emulating such previous greats, they made the first step on that journey after a nail-biting come-from-behind win.

Thrice Widnes trailed to a spirited Hunslet, led by hat-trick hero Lachlan Hanneghan, but on each occasion they showed enough fight and quality to peg their hosts back and ensure their unbeaten start to the year continued.

A third straight defeat to Championship opposition is a reminder to newly-promoted Hunslet of their challenge this year, but to have pushed one of last season’s top six so close will have no doubt pleased boss Dean Muir.

Hunslet indeed made a dream start and opened up a two-score lead after a quarter-of-an-hour.

A sublime flick pass from Hull KR loanee Noah Booth put Mackenzie Turner over wide out for the first and they continued to probe the right flank as Hanneghan’s short ball sent Booth driving through a gap, with his inside pass earning a repeat set.

From there, a crisp dummy-half delivery from Ross Whitmore put Hanneghan over the whitewash and Matty Beharrell converted for 10-0.

Widnes quickly wrestled their way back into the contest when Matty Fozard scampered through an open gap from a scrum set play.

And then on the half-hour mark, some clever footwork from teenager Noah Hodkinson – on loan from Wigan – gave Matty Fleming a try.

Tom Gilmore converted both for a 12-10 lead, reaching 500 points for Widnes in the process.

Just as Widnes appeared to be taking command, Booth brilliantly intercepted a Dec Patton flat pass from inside his own 20 and galloped clear of the four chasing defenders to go under the sticks, with Beharrell converting.

With seconds remaining before the interval, Hunslet reasserted their two-score advantage at 20-12.

Hanneghan appeared to initially juggle Huddersfield dual-registration player Thomas Deakin’s dummy-half pass but, as the Widnes defence momentarily switched off, the Australian sprinted through the right-edge gap.

Widnes made an assured start after the restart and Fozard was remarkably held up from a scoot out of acting-half.

The pressure eventually told when Billy Jowitt knocked on a side-footed Patton prod and Gilmore fed unmarked Rhys Williams wide out via a cut-out pass from the resultant set. Gilmore goaled.

A classy solo score from Max Roberts nudged Widnes ahead again as the centre cut inside past two defenders to finish from 40 metres out, and again Gilmore converted.

The topsy-turvy affair swung back Hunslet’s way on the hour. Once more exposing Widnes’ left side, Hanneghan dummied his way past Nick Gregson from close range to complete his hat-trick, with Beharrell tagging on the two.

In the end, a couple of moments of quality from Patton settled proceedings.

His crossfield kick took a bounce off defending Turner to put Widnes in striking range. From there the ex-Challenge Cup winner threw a stunning bullet pass for Roberts to dive over, establishing a 28-26 lead that would not be relinquished.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Hanneghan. The Australian bagged a superb hat-trick with his final score, a marvellous dummy effort, the pick of his treble.

GAMEBREAKER: Max Roberts got Widnes ahead for the third and ultimately final time down the right edge for a sumptuous Dec Patton bullet pass.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

4 Billy Jowitt

5 Mackenzie Turner

30 Noah Booth

16 Greg Eden

5 Mackenzie Scurr

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

7 Matty Beharrell

27 Sam Campbell

9 Ross Whitmore

31 Kevin Larroyer

19 Liam Welham

12 Aaron Levy

32 Zach Fishwick

Subs (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

13 Jordan Syme

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

33 Thomas Deakin

Tries: Turner (10), Hanneghan (15, 39, 60), Booth (35)

Goals: Beharrell 3/5

VIKINGS

28 Noah Hodkinson

29 Rhys Williams

3 Matty Fleming

17 Max Roberts

5 Mike Butt

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

13 Ryan Lannon

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Lyons

18 Nick Gregson

21 Gavin Bennion

31 Max Wood

Tries: Fozard (21), Fleming (30), Williams (49), Roberts (56, 66)

Goals: Gilmore 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 10-12, 16-12, 20-12; 20-18, 20-24, 26-24, 26-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Lachlan Hanneghan; Vikings: Max Roberts

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 20-12

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 562