Paul Cooke enjoys winning start as Featherstone Rovers coach

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 52 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 12

CHRISTIAN LEE, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

PAUL COOKE started his reign as Featherstone coach following the departure of James Ford with a resounding win.

But it was a tough start as interim team chief of Keighley for Jordie Hedges, who stepped up from assistant after Jake Webster stepped down.

Four tries in the last ten minutes of the first half put Rovers in control and they ran in nine in all, with Caleb Aekins claiming a hat-trick.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the home side as the Cougars struck first inside five minutes through Izaac Farrell.

The tricky halfback fooled the defence with a dummy before sidestepping fullback Aekins. Jack Miller converted.

The League One side’s advantage didn’t last long, however, as Featherstone hit back when Aekins crashed over wide out before Jayden Hatton touched down. Calum Turner tagged on the two both times.

Not to be deterred, the visitors began to work their way back into the game and levelled the scores when Farrell found Brad Holroyd with a lovely looping pass which cut out the Featherstone defenders. Miller was on target from wide out.

The joy for the travelling fans was shortlived, however, as that quartet of scores swung the game firmly in favour of Cooke’s men.

Off the back of a Keighley handling error, a slick move had them scrambling and Aekins used his pace to get on the outside of the defence and cross for his second.

Derrell Olpherts then broke through the middle and found Jordan Williams to finish the move before Clay Webb managed to contort his body and reach over the line despite the attention of three Keighley men.

Olpherts dived over to notch one-handed as the buzzer sounded, and with Turner having improved each touchdown, it was 36-12.

Keighley started the second half strongly, but errors at key moments stopped them mounting any sustained pressure.

Their best chance came when Junior Sa’u found space down the left but with just Aekins to beat, Farrell spilled his pass back inside.

Featherstone also had chances to extend their lead but handling slips were also their downfall.

Gareth Gale broke down the left and kicked back inside but Connor Jones was unable to gather in the bouncing ball at his feet for what would have been a certain try before Gale spilled the final pass of a sweeping move from right to left.

Eventually though, Featherstone found a way through a tiring Keighley defence and closed the game out with three more tries.

On 67 minutes, they broke down the left and, after juggling the ball, Brad Day found Hatton, who streaked away to score his second.

Will Jubb burrowed over from dummy-half soon after and with Turner making it eight from eight from the tee, it was now 48-12.

Aekins brought up 50 points when he was on the end of a set play from a scrum, completing his try treble in the process.

GAMESTAR: It was hard to look past Caleb Aekins, who crossed for a hat-trick of tries and was solid at the back for Featherstone.

GAMEBREAKER: It remained close for much of the first half, but a four-try burst from Rovers in the ten minutes before the break left no realistic way back for Keighley.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

24 Bailey O’Connor

4 Jayden Hatton

5 Gareth Gale

22 Calum Turner

13 Danny Addy

10 Jimmy Beckett

9 Will Jubb

19 Robson Stevens

11 Brad Day

15 Sitaleki Akauola

17 Clay Webb

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

20 Josh Hardcastle

21 Jordan Williams

16 King Vuniyayawa

Tries: Aekins (11, 31, 76), Hatton (20, 67), Williams (33), Webb (37), Olpherts (40), Jubb (73)

Goals: Turner 8/9

COUGARS

1 Brandon Pickersgill

2 Billy Walkley

36 Ewan Smith

4 Junior Sa’u

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

7 Jack Miller

16 Jordan Schofield

9 George Flanagan

15 Dan Parker

22 Valu Tane Bentley

38 Tom Whitehead

29 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

20 Oliver Whitford

23 Leo Aliyu

31 Charlie McKler

28 Bobby Hartley

18th man (used)

18 Ben Dean

Tries: Farrell (5), Holroyd (28)

Goals: Miller 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12, 24-12, 30-12, 36-12; 42-12, 48-12, 52-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Caleb Aekins; Cougars: Izaac Farrell

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 36-12

Referee: Kevin Moore