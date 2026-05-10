Meet the French international chasing NRLW dream with Brisbane Tigers

From fishing boats in Perpignan to chasing an NRLW dream in Australia, Justine Roses is forging her own path in rugby league while carrying a proud family legacy.

WHEN French international Justine Roses first arrived in Australia two years ago, she had no idea what to expect in terms of life Down Under.

However, fast forward to now, and not only has the talented player adjusted to life in Australia, she has also signed a one-year contract with the Brisbane Tigers BMD women’s team.

With a family legacy in French rugby league, Roses aims to continue the tradition as she pursues her NRLW dream.

“I was born in Perpignan and come from a long line of rugby league players.

“My family are from a fishing background in France and I tried my hand at fishing, but it was a bit too dangerous for me.

“I did once reel in a 50kg tuna, but it’s quite a dangerous job, so I hung up the rod and became a butcher instead.

“I grew up around rugby league and started playing at Le Barcares when I was 12.

“Growing up in Perpignan, rugby league has always been an essential part of my family — my father, grandfather and brother all played, so it seemed only natural that I would carry on their legacy.”

Roses quickly made her mark in rugby league and soon signed with Catalans Dragons, her hometown team, where she won multiple pieces of silverware.

“The Catalans treat their players extremely well. The club has always supported me and the other girls, and because of that we try our best to give everything in return.

“During my time with the Dragons, we won the championship three years in a row and also secured the French Cup twice.

“The Catalans Dragons are powerful and successful because we dedicate ourselves to rigorous training and put great effort into our games; it’s a quality that runs deep within us.”

While Roses reminisces about her club career, her international career is just as impressive, with her now targeting a place in the 2027 Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

“One of the main reasons for my move to Australia was to prepare for the World Cup.

“That led to the opportunity with the Brisbane Tigers, as I looked to further develop my skills.

“To reach the top, you need to compete and play with skilful players.

“My friend Laurent Garnier, a former Catalans Dragon, arranged a trial for me at the Tigers.

“I was nervous to arrive in Brisbane, knowing the Tigers were undefeated premiers in the BMD women’s competition, but my pre-season performance earned me a contract.”

Garnier has been involved with the Tigers in a coaching capacity previously and believes Roses has the potential to go on to bigger and better things.

“Justine possesses that competitive edge. You only have to see how professional she is with training and preparation to understand why she is so skilful on the field.

“Not only will she be a great signing for the Tigers in 2026, the experience and skills she will learn while in Australia will hopefully land her a spot in the World Cup.”

Roses’ international career is something the proud Catalan looks back on fondly.

“When I was first selected to play for France it was a dream come true because not only was I making my debut against Serbia in France, I was also making my debut in front of my family.

“As I sang the French national anthem, I could see my grandfather with tears in his eyes.

“That day was incredibly emotional for me in countless ways, and what made it even more memorable was scoring two tries — a moment I’ll always remember.

“I have represented France on several occasions now and my main focus is gaining selection in the World Cup team.”

When asked about the differences in standards between French and Australian rugby league, Roses was quick to point to the strengths of her Australian counterparts.

“Everything the Aussie girls do is so professional — the way they prepare, the way they train and most importantly the way they play.

“It’s fast, tough and exhausting at times, but I can see now why Australia is light years ahead in terms of professionalism — it’s incredible.

“I moved to Australia to improve as a player, gain new skills and join a club that is not only successful but also offers opportunities I had only imagined.”

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Roses, as she has had to deal with the Brisbane climate and those days of being homesick away from her family.

“The humidity in Brisbane is unbelievable. Pre-season was sweltering hot, but it made me tougher and I eventually adapted to it.

“As for the homesickness, I think any person will go through that no matter who you are.

“I have a few French friends in Brisbane who I can lean on and rugby league distracts me from those issues.”

Roses believes that for rugby league in France to recover, it must rebuild from the ground up.

“Rugby union will remain our biggest challenge; however, with proper development pathways established for young people to aspire to, there is no reason why French rugby league cannot regain its prominence.

“We struggle for numbers in France, but if girls follow my lead and chase their dreams, then anything is possible.

“But right now my job is to have a successful year in Brisbane, with that World Cup spot definitely on my radar — that’s the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“If I do not stay in Australia afterwards, who knows, I may just return to France and bring back my experiences to pass on to the next generation of girls.

“I’d also love to get into coaching after I retire because I don’t think I will ever stop being around rugby league clubs.

“Women shouldn’t be afraid to give rugby league a go.

“Because once you commit to the game, it will become like your second family — friends for life.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)