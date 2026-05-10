National Leagues round-up: Thatto Heath Crusaders thwarted as West Hull push on

LEADERS WEST HULL’S 100 percent record came under real threat against visitors THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS, who travelled from St Helens as third in the Premier Division but slipped to fifth following a 20-18 defeat.

Sam Rokonolewa opened the home account in the 24th minute and grabbed his second try seconds before the break, with Jack Sanderson improving Bobby Tyson-Wilson’s touchdown in between to help establish a 14-0 interval lead.

Thatto blasted back into contention when Mason Phillips and Kye Siyani powered over on the restart, Sean Leicester’s conversions pegging the Green and Golds back to a couple of points.

The next score was going to be vital and it went to Wests, Kieran Masike sprinting in as the hour approached and Sanderson once again adding the extras.

And that proved to be enough to snare the Jimmy Lloyd Cup (named for a much-missed West Hull supporter, who passed away last year) despite Leicester goaling Ryan Forshaw’s try nine minutes from time.

Second-placed HUNSLET ARLFC kept up the pressure on Wests with a 26-0 home win over WIGAN ST JUDES, who fell from sixth to eighth.

Jordan Gale improved his own try in the fourth minute and, in a tight contest in which centre Conner Parkinson shone for the visitors, the south Leeds side were limited in the rest of the opening period to an Alfie Goddard touchdown as the half-time mark approached.

Tyler Dargan shot in five minutes after the restart to stretch the 10-0 lead to 14 points, and Hunslet ARLFC effectively had victory in their grasp when Harry Dodd crashed in some seven minutes later.

And there was no way back for Judes when Josh McLelland romped over as the game entered the final quarter and Gale booted his third goal.

SIDDAL bounced back from a 10-0 deficit against LOCK LANE to prevail 28-10 and rise from fourth to third.

The Castleford side promised much when Dan Holmes and Tom Boardman crossed on 19 and 24 minutes respectively, Morgan Punchard adding a conversion.

Harry Milnes nipped over in response three minutes later, and Siddal were level a minute into the second period, Harvey Williams improving Josh Greenwood-MacDonald’s effort.

The Halifax outfit nosed in front on 45 minutes with a penalty by Williams, who then goaled Ben Hinsley’s try as the hour approached.

Ethan Bush barged in on 69 minutes, and victory was sealed with Milnes’ late try and Williams’ fourth goal.

Reuben Butterworth scored a hat-trick as play-off aspirants WATH BROW HORNETS beat winless ROCHDALE MAYFIELD 42-0.

Sam Curwen chipped in with a try and four goals and other touchdowns went to Andrew Bulman, Josh McConnell, Morgan McCourt and Dean Rooney.

Jake Moore landed Hornets’ other goal in a game in which the Cumbrians had Fran King sinbinned for a high tackle.

Mayfield had Cole Connolly and Jack McConachie yellow carded for late tackles.

WATERHEAD WARRIORS eased into the play-off berths with a 36-16 victory over HEWORTH, who remain too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

The Warriors were 18-0 ahead after 24 minutes, courtesy of tries by James Perks, Ciaran Dean and Vincent Arthurs, with Kegan Brennan adding the first three of his six goals.

Heworth’s Billy Sturdy (with Jack Sadler improving) and Waterhead’s Tyrone Chipchase traded touchdowns before the break, while the Villagers’ Zach Towse bagged a brace in the second period, with Sadler landing his second goal.

In between, though, Waterhead stayed out of sight with tries straddling the hour for Arthurs and Matthew Fogarty.

WEST BOWLING rose from eighth to seventh after holding off a challenge from struggling YORK ACORN to prevail 22-18.

Bowling, who were never behind, were 10-0 ahead midway through the first half, Harry Williams having improved one of tries by Logan Simpson and Brad Wright.

Acorn hit back before the interval with touchdowns for Nathan Hammerton and Aaron Walker, the former converting both efforts, but those scores were dissected by a Chris Cullimore try which Williams goaled.

Cullimore and Williams staged a repeat on the hour and that was enough to seal the win, despite George Hunt’s touchdown for Acorn four minutes from time and Hammerton’s third conversion.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who were unable to raise a team for their last fixture, at Dewsbury Moor on April 25 – and have been fined £500 and docked four points as a consequence – had a full 17 players for the DIVISION ONE clash with nearby LEIGH MINERS RANGERS and celebrated with a 30-28 success.

In a game in which the lead changed hands multiple times, Rangers went into the last eight minutes 28-22 ahead, having posted tries by Matt Parkes, Harry Darby, Jacob Farrimond and (twice) George Tyson, with Lucas Tyrer slamming four goals.

But Pats got back into the frame when Lewis Armstrong notched an unconverted touchdown on 72 minutes, and snatched victory when Connor Webb crashed over for another ungoaled effort with four minutes remaining.

Brad Smith had scored two tries and three goals for the hosts, for whom Conor Taylor and Jordan Penny also dotted down.

KELLS are the new leaders, on points difference from previously unbeaten DEWSBURY CELTIC, after registering a hugely impressive 36-16 victory over the Yorkshire side.

The Cumbrians were 20-0 ahead at the interval, having registered tries by Sam Murtagh, Nathan Clark and Clarke Chambers.

Celtic hit back on the restart with touchdowns for Oliver Thornton, Nathan Lawrence and Josh Frain, plus two Paul Foulstone conversions, but had left themselves too much to do.

The Miners sealed their win with second-half tries for Jacob Hodgson, Chambers and Oscar Cook, while Ross Gainford ended up with six goals.

EAST LEEDS are up to third from fourth, while SHAW CROSS slipped from seventh to eighth, following the hosts’ 38-14 win.

The Sharks opened with a Nathan Wright try but Easts then dominated with an Ajay Wilson brace, touchdowns to Roy Railton, Kiedan Hartley, Moris Kamano, Ben Dale and Rob Jowett, plus five Luke Littlewood goals.

Shaw Cross had to settle for tries by Brad Wakenshaw and Alex Baines, one of which Evan Stephenson improved.

DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS, who had George Woodcock red carded for an alleged headbutt and Ryan Crossley dismissed for alleged dissent, lost 8-6 to STANNINGLEY, for whom Jamaine Ruan was sinbinned for striking.

The Moor led 2-0 at the interval, Woodcock having landed a penalty-goal and Harry Hartley stretched the lead to 6-0 with a try on 64 minutes.

But Stanningley restored parity with ten minutes left when Josh Phillips converted his own touchdown.

Then a last-gasp Phillips penalty-goal, from ten metres to the side of the posts following an alleged elbow to the head, which led to Woodcock’s dismissal, settled the issue.

Bottom side OLDHAM ST ANNES are still seeking a first win but, despite having never been ahead, pushed hosts EGREMONT RANGERS hard before losing 32-30.

Indeed Annes – who had Kendal Davies sinbinned on 63 minutes for dissent – would have snatched a draw had Matt Whitehead been able to convert both of his side’s late tries, by Jack Etchells and Lachlan Delbridge.

Whitehead finished with a try and three goals, while the visitors also posted touchdowns to Hayden Howarth, Jubril Olajide and Leo McNally in recovering from 20-4 adrift late in the first half to 20-20 shortly after the break.

Egremont prevailed through a Jordan Tyson brace and tries by Jack Conway, Tom Houghton, Jensen Burney and Connor Williams. Houghton (three) and Lachlan McDowell landed conversions.

OULTON RAIDERS bounced back from 12-0 down to beat PILKINGTON RECS 32-28.

Adrian Holdsworth led the rally with four tries, Kieron Walpole and – with the game’s last score, on the hour – Alfie Hawkhead, added touchdowns and Archie Craggs landed four goals.

Pilks missed out despite a Ben O’Connell brace, a try and three goals for Kyran Knapper and touchdowns to Owain Abel and Keenan Parr. Tom Connick improved one score.

CONFERENCE REGIONS – ROUND UP

KING CROSS PARK registered a first win of the season in NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE A with a 36-12 victory over THORNHILL TROJANS.

The Park led 18-0, through converted tries by Josh Hunt, George Gledhill and George Banham, before Sam Ratcliffe scored two tries and two goals to reduce the arrears to 18-12 at the interval.

It was one-way traffic in the second period, the Halifax outfit posting touchdowns for Dan Smith, Arron Manger and Ben Kavanagh, while Adam Brook closed with six goals.

A try by Tom Gray – the only score of the second period – helped SKIRLAUGH edge BENTLEY 22-18 in NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE B.

Defeat was tough on the visitors, who had battled back from 18-4 adrift with Tony Turton’s second touchdown and tries by Alex Golightly and Jonny Marshall, one of which Ryan Craswell improved.

The hosts had established their lead with Josh Smith’s conversions of scores by Matt Shepherdson, Alfie Walker and Marcus Hall.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday 7 May

REGIONS

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4: Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy 0 Sherburn Bears 36:

Friday 8 May

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Kells A 10 Lowca 60:

DIVISION 1: Millom A 10 Hensingham A 34; Glasson Rangers 24 Egremont Rangers A 68:

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 1: Newton Storm 42 Spring View 20:

DIVISION 2: Hindley Stags Reserves v Ashton Bears A -nr:

Saturday 9 May

NATIONAL PREMIER

Hunslet ARLFC 26 Wigan St Judes 0

Siddal 28 Lock Lane 10

Waterhead Warriors 36 Heworth 16

Wath Brow Hornets 42 Rochdale Mayfield 0

West Bowling 22 York Acorn 18

West Hull 20 Thatto Heath Crusaders 18

NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons 6 Stanningley 8

East Leeds 38 Shaw Cross Sharks 14

Egremont Rangers 32 Oldham St Annes 30

Kells 36 Dewsbury Celtic 16

Oulton Raiders 32 Pilkington Recs 28

Wigan St Patricks 30 Leigh Miners Rangers 28

NATIONAL CONFERENCE CUMBRIA: Ulverston 10 Ellenborough Rangers 68; Barrow Island 80 Hindpool Tigers 16; Hensingham 22 Distington 28; Maryport 16 Millom 32; Dalton 82 Seaton Rangers 4.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Clock Face Miners 26 Leigh East 18; Saddleworth Rangers v Blackbrook -nr; Ince Rose Bridge 16 Ashton Bears 25.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE SOUTH: Wests Warriors 24 Hammersmith Hill Hoists 22; Bristol All Golds 26 Brentwood Eels 12; London Chargers 8 Bedford Tigers 44; North Herts Crusaders 42 Eastern Rhinos 36.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE A: Beverley 40 Drighlington 26; Bradford Dudley Hill 20 Keighley Albion 20; King Cross Park 36 Thornhill Trojans 12; Mirfield Spartans 40 Stanley Rangers 6; Moldgreen 20 Myton Warriors 10.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE B: Featherstone Lions 36 Siddal Academy 8; Kippax Welfare 72 Hull Dockers 0; Newsome Panthers 46 Milford 6; Normanton Knights 10 Fryston Warriors 48; Skirlaugh 22 Bentley 18.

REGIONS

LONDON LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Anglian Vipers 8 Medway Dragons 78; Brixton Bulls v Hemel Stags -nr; London Chargers A 38 Bedford Tigers A 14; Wests Warriors A 34 Elmbridge Eagles 40.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Askam v Roose Pioneers; Flimby Vikings 8 Wath Brow Hornets A 64.

DIVISION 1: Aspatria Hornets 34 Maryport A 10.

MIDLANDS

PREMIER DIVISION: Coventry Bears 28 Birmingham Bulldogs 28; Sherwood Wolf Hunt 48 Nottingham Outlaws 12; Telford Raiders 58 Aston Warriors 18.

DIVISION 1/MERIT: Sherwood Wolf Hunt A v Nottingham Outlaws A -nr; Staffordshire Quantums 40 North East Worcestershire Ravens 52; Peterborough 70 North Midlands Knights 30.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

CUP (GROUP 4): Golborne Parkside 56 Leigh Miners Rangers A 0.

PREMIER DIVISION: Hindley Stags 28 Folly Lane 10; Shevington Sharks 22 Chorley Panthers 6; West Bank Bears v Heysham Atoms -nr; Westhoughton Lions 22 Halton Farnworth Hornets 22; Wigan St Judes 22 Waterhead Warriors A 6.

DIVISION 1: Golborne Parkside 56 Leigh Miners Rangers A 0; Bank Quay Bulls 0 Salford City Roosters 72; Garswood Stags v Wigan St Cuthberts -nr; Rochdale Mayfield A 0 Runcorn Highfield 24.

DIVISION 2: Oldham St Annes A 24 Latchford Albion Giants 14; Orrell St James A v Blackpool Scorpions -nr; Portico Vine 32 Saddleworth Rangers A 14; Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 36 Clock Face Miners A 0.

ENTRY DIVISION: Ince Rose Bridge A v Hindley Stags Reserves -nr; Blackbrook A v Westhoughton Lions A -nr; Burtonwood Bridge 50 Rylands Sharks 30; Chorley Panthers A 20 Cadishead Rhinos 18; Leigh East A v Wigan Bulldogs -nr; Salford City Roosters A v Chester Gladiators -nr; Widnes St Maries 7 Accrington Wildcats 0; Woolston Rovers A 56 Langworthy Reds 0.

MERIT DIVISION: Hindley Stags Reserves 22 Crosfields A 22.

Late results

Friday 1 May

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Hindley Stags Reserves 22 Latchford Albion Giants 23.

Saturday 2 May

CUP

GROUP 1: Shevington Sharks 36 Chorley Panthers 10; Waterhead Warriors A 40 Spring View 26.

GROUP 2: Bank Quay Bulls 14 Halton Farnworth Hornets 42; Salford City Roosters 22 West Bank Bears 16.

GROUP 3: Newton Storm 0 Westhoughton Lions 40; Garswood Stags v Hindley Stags.

GROUP 4: Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers A; Folly Lane 44 Heysham Atoms 16.

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Accrington Wildcats 14 Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 50.

GROUP 2: Woolston Rovers A 28 Orrell St James A 36; Crosfields A 32 Clock Face Miners A 22.

GROUP 3: Westhoughton Lions A 18 Ince Rose Bridge 36; Ashton Bears A 25 Oldham St Annes A 22.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PLATE: Featherstone Lions 6 Boothtown Terriers 26.

PREMIER DIVISION: Dodworth Miners v Hunslet ARLFC -nr; Ossett Trinity Tigers 6 Doncaster Toll Bar 12; East Hull v Newcastle Lightning -nr; West Bowling Academy 0 Brighouse Rangers 24.

DIVISION 1: Emley Moor 6 Upton 30; Seacroft Sharks 22 Birstall Victoria 22; Wibsey Warriors 22 Sharlston Rovers 28; Stainland Stags 6 York Barbarians 30.

DIVISION 2: Dearne Valley Bulldogs 20 Cutsyke Raiders 16; Derby Elks v Eastmoor Dragons -nr; Goole Vikings v West Hull -nr; Lindley St Joseph’s 12 Castleford Panthers 8.

DIVISION 3: Dewsbury Celtic 14 Bramley Buffaloes 14; Drighlington v Dewsbury Moor -nr; Moortown Mambas v Underbank Rangers -nr.

DIVISION 4: Batley v Newsome Panthers -nr; Keighley Albion 0 Hemsworth Dragons 24; Stanningley 32 King Cross Park 16.

DIVISION 5: Farnley Falcons 12 Methley Warriors 34; Hull Wyke 72 New Earswick All Blacks 10; Shaw Cross Sharks 4 Crigglestone All Blacks 18; York Acorn v Harrogate Hawks -nr.

DIVISION 6: Milford 40 Moldgreen Rams 12; Moorends Thorne Marauders 78 Guiseley Rangers 0; Rycroft Hammers 26 Knottingley Mustangs 24; Sheffield Hawks 8 Garforth Tigers 86.

DIVISION 7: Bentley v Oulton Raiders -nr; York Barbarians A v Normanton Knights -nr.

ENTRY: Heworth v West Bowling Academy -nr; Skirlaugh Academy 30 Hull Knights 48; Lock Lane v Woodhouse Warriors -nr; East Leeds 10 Odsal Sedbergh 26.

FRIENDLY: Clayton 38 Illingworth 10.

FIXTURES

Friday 15 May

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Kells A v Flimby Vikings.

DIVISION 1: Hensingham A v Egremont Rangers A.

Saturday 16 May

NATIONAL PREMIER

Heworth v Hunslet ARLFC

Lock Lane v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Bowling

Waterhead Warriors v Siddal

Wigan St Judes Wath Brow Hornets

York Acorn v West Hull

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Celtic v Oulton Raiders

East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Egremont Rangers v Wigan St Patricks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Pilkington Recs v Oldham St Annes

Shaw Cross Sharks v Kells

NATIONAL CONFERENCE CUMBRIA: Ulverston v Barrow Island; Ellenborough v Millom; Hindpool Tigers v Maryport; Seaton Rangers v Hensingham; Distington v Dalton.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Ashton Bears v Leigh East; Blackbrook v Crosfields; Clock Face Miners v Ince Rose Bridge; Saddleworth Rangers v Orrell St James.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE SOUTH: Eastern Rhinos v Bedford Tigers; Hammersmith Hill Hoists v Bristol All Golds; North Herts Crusaders v London Chargers; Wests Warriors v Brentwood Eels.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE A: Beverley v Bradford Dudley Hill; Drighlington v Myton Warriors; Mirfield Spartans v Keighley Albion; Stanley Rangers v King Cross Park; Thornhill Trojans v Moldgreen.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE B: Bentley v Fryston Warriors; Hull Dockers v Normanton Knights; Milford v Featherstone Lions; Siddal Academy v Newsome Panthers; Skirlaugh v Kippax Welfare.

REGIONS

LONDON & SOUTH EAST

PREMIER DIVISION: Wests Warriors A v Anglian Vipers; Bedford Tigers A v Brixton Bulls; Elmbridge Eagles v London Chargers A; Medway Dragons v Hemel Stags.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Cockermouth Titans v Askam; Wath Brow Hornets A v Roose Pioneers.

DIVISION 1: Millom A v Dalton A; Glasson Rangers v Aspatria Hornets.

MIDLANDS

PREMIER DIVISION: Aston Warriors v Coventry Bears; Birmingham Bulldogs v Sherwood Wolf Hunt; Nottingham Outlaws v Telford Raiders.

DIVISION 1/MERIT: Peterborough v Leamington Royals; North East Worcestershire Ravens v Worcester Rebels; Staffordshire Quantums v North Midlands Knights.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Chorley Panthers v Wigan St Judes; Folly Lane v Waterhead Warriors A; Halton Farnworth Hornets v West Bank Bears; Shevington Sharks v Heysham Atoms; Westhoughton Lions v Hindley Stags.

DIVISION 1: Garswood Stags v Salford City Roosters; Golborne Parkside v Spring View; Rochdale Mayfield A v Bank Quay Bulls; Runcorn Highfield v Leigh Miners Rangers A; Wigan St Cuthberts v Newton Storm.

DIVISION 2: Hindley Stags Reserves v Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy; Blackpool Scorpions v Ashton Bears A; Latchford Albion Giants v Clock Face Miners A; Oldham St Annes A v Portico Vine; Orrell St James A v Saddleworth Rangers A.

ENTRY DIVISION: Hindley Stags Reserves v Burtonwood Bridge; Chester Gladiators v Blackbrook A; Chorley Panthers A v Langworthy Reds; Leigh East A v Salford City Roosters A; Rylands Sharks v Ince Rose Bridge A; Accrington Wildcats v Westhoughton Lions A; Widnes St Maries v Cadishead Rhinos; Wigan Bulldogs v Woolston Rovers A.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

SHIELD: Batley v Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy.

PREMIER DIVISION: Brighouse Rangers v East Hull; Dodworth Miners v Doncaster Toll Bar; Hunslet v Ossett Trinity Tigers; West Bowling Academy v Newcastle Lightning.

DIVISION 1: Emley Moor v Wibsey Warriors; Sharlston Rovers v Birstall Victoria; Wibsey Warriors v Stainland Stags.

DIVISION 2: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Derby Elks; Eastmoor Dragons v Cutsyke Raiders; Goole Vikings v Lindley St Joseph’s; West Hull v Castleford Panthers.

DIVISION 3: Dewsbury Moor v Queensbury; Moortown Mambas v Dewsbury Celtic; Underbank Rangers v Bramley Buffaloes.

DIVISION 4: King Cross Park v Hemsworth Dragons; Newsome Panthers v Keighley Albion; Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy v Batley; Stanningley v Sherburn Bears.

DIVISION 5: Hull Wyke v Shaw Cross Sharks; Methley Warriors v Harrogate Hawks; New Earswick All Blacks v Farnley Falcons.

DIVISION 6: Garforth Tigers v Guiseley Rangers; Moldgreen Rams v Knottingley Mustangs; Moorends Thorne Marauders v Milford.

DIVISION 7: Boothtown Terriers v Thornhill Trojans; Featherstone Lions v Bentley; Normanton Knights v Clayton; Oulton Raiders v York Barbarians A.

ENTRY: Dearne Valley Bulldogs A v West Bowling Academy; Hull Knights v Heworth; Illingworth v Skirlaugh Academy; Odsal Sedbergh v Lock Lane; Woodhouse Warriors v East Leeds.