Meet the halfback who will lead Fiji’s first Women’s World Cup charge

Fijian international Sereana Naitokatoka believes anything is possible in this year’s World Cup in Australia and is aiming to make her country proud.

SPEAKING to Rugby League World from Fiji where she is enjoying time with family before preparations begin for a big season that will start with the Raiders NRLW season and conclude with her Fiji women’s team, known as the Bulikula, making their first ever World Cup appearance, on field livewire Sereana Naitokatoka exudes a quiet and understated confidence.

Apart from being a devout Christian with a deep faith in God, Naitokatoka has faith in herself and her team-mates to get the mission completed.

“I reckon we actually have a good crack (at being successful in the World Cup). Anything is possible with God. That’s the point that I stand in. Nothing stands in our way. With the unity that this team has I feel like we can do anything.”

The 24-year-old international stand-off started playing rugby league at an early age after her family moved to Sydney, Australia from Fiji when she was six years old.

“They needed more players in my brother’s team, I think it was under 7s. I wanted to sign up so I kept begging my parents. I just loved it. I started buying footies and playing with my friends and I just fell in love with the sport as well as Oztag through primary school.”

Embracing challenges while young didn’t stop there for Naitokatoka who saw an opportunity to play for Fiji in 2019 after seeing an online sign up sheet for players over 18 years of age.

“I was still 17 and all my mates had signed up. I was pretty upset about it. But then the next day there were all these calls on my phone and it was the Fiji Rugby League asking if I’d like to be the first Fijian (women’s) halfback. I told them I was only 17 and they asked when I turned 18 and I told them the 2nd June. They said that’s perfect, the game is on the 22nd June.”

Naitokatoka, with her Canberra Raiders team mate Isabella Waterman and other NRLW players such as captain Cassie Staples (Cronulla Sharks) and Leilani Asham (Newcastle Knights), joined by a number of Fiji domestic players, created history when Fiji qualified for their first Women’s World Cup in October last year. It came after emphatic wins, defeating Canada 48-0 in the semi final of the World Series before overpowering Nigeria 62-4 in the final.

“We didn’t take any of the teams lightly, we kept ourselves humble and focused on doing the job we came to do which was to qualify because we missed out six years ago. When we went back to the sheds and we actually spoke we started feeling the emotions coming in after all the hard work. All the girls just sat down and took it all in.”

“We definitely get a lot of support from back home, we’ve got families in villages that haven’t got internet and they have to go up to the mountains to get services. That’s my family trying to get a service just to watch the game on a little telephone like a Samsung which is pretty cool. The support is still building.”

Fiji Head Coach Joe Dakuitoga is humble when discussing his team’s success, preferring to deflect the credit to his assistant, Cronulla Sharks NRLW Coach Tony Hermann and his other staff.

“The World Cup qualification has boosted our domestic women’s competition in Fiji and we are getting a lot of interest in the game from young girls,” Dakuitoga said.

“For a country like Fiji to be involved in, and to be qualified to play in, the World Cup, it is a big statement and a big achievement, especially for the women’s sports here in Fiji, not only rugby.

“Our first goal is to reach the (World Cup) semi finals and we don’t underestimate any team.

“Sereana is one of the senior players in our Fiji Bulikula campaign. One of the pioneers of women’s rugby league here in Fiji. The way she conducts herself on the field, the professionalism she shows. The young girls look up to her.”

Looking ahead to an exciting year in 2026 which will gain momentum in May when the Raiders NRLW players gather in Canberra for pre-season, Naitokatoka has some clear goals to develop as a person and as a rugby league player but she won’t lose the razzle dazzle style of play that dominates her highlight reels.

“I just like playing what’s in front of me. I think if they let me just play my game, just do whatever I like, that’s my strength playing eyes up footy.

“Playing for Canberra Raiders it is my first time moving away from home and everything by myself, and growing in different areas of my life down there, physically, mentally, even spiritually. Being around the right people helped me grow.

“Canberra Raiders NRLW Coach Darrin Borthwick is a great coach. He’s a good man. I think you just have to get to know him. It’s amazing being around him. He’s very straightforward with me and that’s the type of people that you need around you.

“With the Raiders, I want to grow more in my position. I feel like there’s still more in me that I haven’t shown but I need the right people to unlock that within me. I really want to grow with my skills but also smart-wise. There is a hierarchy that I look up to, the way they talk and lead. I want to learn from those people. From the World Cup my one goal is just to lift that cup.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)