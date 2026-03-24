‘Special bond’ growing at Halifax Panthers after crisis

HALIFAX PANTHERS are preparing to visit Salford on Friday with coach Kyle Eastmond saying there is a “special bond” growing between his players.

It’s a clash of two teams who have emerged from the wreckage of liquidation, with Salford scrambling to make the starting line for this season after the previous version of the club went under in December after a torrid year.

Halifax fans went through a worrying period of limbo after the old company folded on February 9, before the new operation, with local businessman Martyn Buchan as chairman, got the green light from the RFL on March 3.

With Eastmond, at the club since October 2024, remaining as coach, the Shay side, bolstered by a number of loan signings, were beaten 42-4 at home to London Broncos in the first match back before earning a 50-22 victory at home to North Wales Crusaders last Sunday.

While existing players became free agents as a result of the club being placed into compulsory liquidation by the High Court, 14 of them (Will Calcott, Darius Carter, Ben Crookes, Connor Davies, Jacob Fairbank, Ben Forster, Vila Halafihi, Alfie Johnson, Owen McCarron, Zack McComb, Adam O’Brien, Dan Okoro, Jessie Soric and Ben Tibbs) remain on board, while Curtis Davies (Connor’s twin brother) has been signed.

The independent supporters’ group Fax Trust said: “They could have walked away, and nobody would have blamed them.”

Eastmond added: “It is different in every case and we respect everybody for what they needed to do. That is absolutely fine. The lads who stuck around deserve a lot of credit.”

Talking to the Halifax Courier, he continued: “I think there’s probably a special bond growing now. We will be absolutely fine, there is no doubt about that.”

Of his own position, the 36-year-old insisted: “It’s not about me. I am here for the players.

“I am happy they get to play rugby. That is what they love and we will be here supporting them all the way.”

Eastmond is still being assisted by Jy-mel Coleman and performance guru Tabo Madiri.