Melbourne Storm edge Sydney Roosters in thriller

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 30 MELBOURNE STORM 34

TOM SMITH, Allianz Stadium, Thursday

JAHROME Hughes’ shoulder injury spoiled the Storm’s gutsy win over the Roosters to open Round 21.

The gun halfback left the field early in the second-half grimacing in pain, placing a huge question mark over Melbourne’s premiership hopes.

Trailing by eight and already missing Cam Munster (personal reasons) and Ryan Papenhuyzen (calf), captain Harry Grant stepped up to lead the Storm home.

Unheralded prop Josh King produced the first double of his 173-game NRL career, before front-row partner Stefano Utoikamanu scored the clinching try with seven minutes remaining.

Brilliant hands by James Tedesco put Daniel Tupou into the left corner for the opener, and after King grounded a tricky Hughes grubber, Tupou found try number two off a Sam Walker bomb.

A Tyran Wishart kick to Xavier Coates ended up in a Jack Howarth try before Grant dummied his way through.

But the pendulum swung back to the red, white and blue when two more Walker bombs assisted Siua Wong and Lindsay Collins either side of half-time.

A sharp Grant pass served up King’s second then Nick Meaney found the whitewash to get Melbourne back in front.

However, Walker’s boot caused more havoc, handing Zach Dockar-Clay four points.

Meaney missed a penalty goal that would’ve levelled things 30-all, although Grant eventually put Utoikamanu through for the winner.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Ethan King, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Connor Watson, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Salesi Foketi, 17 Spencer Leniu. Subs (all used): 13 Siua Wong, 14 Zach Dockar-Clay, 15 Blake Steep, 16 Egan Butcher

Tries: Tupou (6, 16), Wong (32), Collins (47), Dockar-Clay (65); Goals: Walker 5/5

STORM: 1 Nick Meaney, 5 Xavier Coates, 2 Grant Anderson, 3 Jack Howarth, 17 Kane Bradley, 6 Tyran Wishart, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 9 Harry Grant, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs (all used): 4 Joe Chan, 14 Bronson Garlick, 15 Ativalu Lisati, 16 Tui Kamikamica

Tries: King (10, 54), Howarth (20), Grant (26), Meaney (59), Utoikamanu (73); Goals: Meaney 5/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 12-10, 12-16, 18-16; 24-16, 24-22, 24-28, 30-28, 30-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Lindsay Collins; Storm: Harry Grant

Penalty count: 4-3; Half-time: 18-16; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 13,991