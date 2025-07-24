Workington Town boss calls for more Cumbrian derbies

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley reckons more Cumbrian derbies would be good for the game.

His side have just met Whitehaven for the second time this campaign, winning 22-8 on the road, while Barrow are representing the region up in the Championship.

The possible merger of the Championship and League One could be a significant boost to the game in Cumbria, as it would likely tee up at least six derby matches per season.

A crowd of 2,310 turned out for the Workington versus Whitehaven game on Good Friday.

Gorley, who has also coached Whitehaven, said: “The derby games would be massive for all three clubs.

“Barrow have a really good fanbase and get four figures most weeks, and they travel well, especially in summer.

“They came to Whitehaven a couple of times and there were 2,000 in and we had 2,000 for Workington and Whitehaven the last couple of times, so the clubs benefit from it.

“It would be great to get four figures every week. It picks the coffers up. It’s much-needed money, and that’s the good side of the east/west merger proposal.

“I don’t know who we will be with. We’ll get more fans coming up if it’s Widnes rather than playing Midlands or Newcastle, so in that respect, merging the divisions will fill the grounds a bit more.”

Workington hooker Jamie Doran, who has also played for Whitehaven, is another who thinks having the two clubs alongside Barrow would be a huge boost.

He told the BBC: “If you ask me, you want all three Cumbrian clubs in the Championship.

“It makes for six great games a season – your fanbase picks up, the quality of the squad improves, and there’s more money.

“We want three established Championship clubs. Super League is probably out of the reach at the minute, but the Championship isn’t.”