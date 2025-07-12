Melbourne Storm make light work of Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 14 MELBOURNE STORM 32

CALLUM WALKER, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday

IT was a classic game of two halves as Melbourne simply blew Newcastle away in the second 40 minutes to retain top spot – if only for overnight.

Credit to the Knights, they took the game to Craig Bellamy’s men in the opening exchanges, with Dom Young’s first-half double sending the hosts into an 8-6 half-time lead, with the ever-impressive Eliesa Katoa responding for the Storm just before the break.

But, it was all one-way traffic when referee Todd Smith resumed proceedings, with Trent Loiero and Kane Bradley both dotting down within eight minutes of the resumption.

To compound matters for Newcastle, Loiero grabbed a second as the hour approached before Bradley – not to be outdone – registered his own double three minutes later.

The Knights, shellshocked by the Storm onslaught that had met them in the second-half, did manage to cross once more before the final whistle as Fletcher Hunt notched a deserved four-pointer with the Storm looking slightly shaky.

But, the night belonged to Melbourne and it was perhaps fitting that man-of-the-match Katoa was the last name on the scoresheet four minutes from time.

KNIGHTS: 1 Fletcher Hunt, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai (C), 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Jackson Hastings, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Tyson Frizell. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Mat Croker, 16 Jermaine McEwen, 17 Brodie Jones

Tries: Young (12, 28), Hunt (71); Goals: Hastings 1/3

STORM: 4 Nick Meaney, 2 Grant Anderson, 3 Joe Chan, 18 Jack Howarth, 22 Kane Bradley, 6 Tyran Wishart, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Tui Kamikamica, 21 Harry Grant (C), 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 15 Stefano Utoikamanu. Subs (all used): 13 Nelson Asofa-Solmona, 14 Jonah Pezet, 17 Ativalu Lisati, 19 Trent Loiero

Tries: Katoa (39, 76), Loiero (44, 59), Bradley (48, 62); Goals: Meaney 3/6, Pezet 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 4-2, 8-2, 8-6; 8-12, 8-16, 8-22, 8-26, 14-26, 14-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Knights: Bradman Best; Storm: Eliesa Katoa

Penalty count: 3-5; Half-time: 8-6; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 21,107