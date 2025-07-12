Sir Billy Boston takes centre stage in Wigan Warriors celebration

​WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet felt the club pulled out all the stops to celebrate Sir Billy Boston.

In their first home match since Boston became the first person to be knighted for services to rugby league, the Wigan hero and his family were present to see Wigan’s victory over Huddersfield Giants.

A pre-match ceremony, which featured singer Russell Watson, saw Boston take to a throne on the pitch and be reunited with 1965 Challenge Cup final-winning team-mates Ray Ashby, Colin Clarke and Frankie Parr.

“It was a showpiece and full credit to him,” said Peet.

​“It was a celebration of Billy Boston, but I think it’s a celebration of rugby league and welcoming adversity and the working classes. This is what this club’s about.”

Kris Radlinski, Wigan’s chief executive, said: “Billy Boston is not only a Wigan legend but a national treasure.”