Melbourne Storm outmuscle Sydney Roosters

MELBOURNE STORM 18 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 4

TOM SMITH, AAMI Park, Saturday

SUALAUVI FAALOGO lit up a drizzly AAMI Park as the Storm outmuscled the gritty Roosters.

The speedy fullback registered 301 running metres as Melbourne’s mountain of possession cracked the Chooks’ resilient defence.

No NRL club was hit harder by Origin selection than the Roosters, with James Tedesco, Reece Robson, Victor Radley, Robert Toia, Sam Walker and Lindsay Collins all backing up three days after the interstate opener.

The Storm also had Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Trent Loiero, who all performed strongly here, while the fresh Faalogo stole the show.

After Nick Meaney limped off with a calf injury, Grant finally put the first points on the board in the 26th minute, catching the Roosters’ markers napping, with Faalogo converting.

Billy Smith – back from a knee complaint to replace Daniel Tupou (calf) on the wing – found the left corner to make it 6-4 at the break.

The Bunker chalked off Jack Howarth’s try claim, but Melbourne extended their lead after Munster forced an error out of Sam Walker, Faalogo galloped away and Jahrome Hughes’ boot supplied Will Warbrick.

Faalogo, kicking for Meaney, then nailed a penalty goal and Moses Leo raced the length of the field for the last try.

Faalogo nearly scored a stunning four-pointer but Walker’s late professional foul sin-binning at least gave the Melbourne star another penalty on the stroke of full-time.

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Moses Leo, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 14 Trent Toelau, 10 Josh King, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 15 Cooper Clarke, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs: 9 Harry Grant, 11 Alec MacDonald, 17 Josiah Pahulu (not used), 18 Joe Chan (not used), 19 Manaia Waitere, 20 Jack Hetherington

Tries: Grant (26), Warbrick (54), Leo (63); Goals: Faalogo 3/5

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Billy Smith, 3 Hugo Savala, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Cody Ramsey, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Reece Robson, 15 Spencer Leniu, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs: 10 Lindsay Collins, 14 Connor Watson, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Salesi Foketi, 18 Reece Foley (not used), 19 Egan Butcher (not used)

Tries: Smith (35); Goals: Walker 0/1; Sin bin: Walker (80) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4; 10-4, 12-4, 16-4, 18-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Sualauvi Faalogo; Roosters: Siua Wong

Penalty count: 8-4; Half-time: 6-4; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 16,628