Eva Hunter leads another Wigan Warriors masterclass over St Helens at Wembley

WIGAN WARRIORS 54 ST HELENS 6

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Wembley Stadium, Saturday

SAME teams, same outcome, but a slighty different score – not much seems to have changed in the last twelve months, other than maybe Wigan look even more dominant, stronger and fitter under Denis Betts in 2026.

Once again they dominated their closest rivals with Woman of Steel Eva Hunter crossing for a record-equalling four tries.

Tara Jane Stanley (in 2016) and Claire McGinnis (2013) both achieved the feat for Thatto Heath Crusaders, but Hunter is the first to record that under the arch at Wembley.

Both teams named unchanged 21-woman squads from last weekend’s league wins, but while St Helens stuck with the same side, Bethan Dainton came into Wigan’s starting line-up, with Mia Atherton taking her place on the bench and Jade Gregory-Haselden the unlucky one to drop out. Ruby Hunter also dropped to 18th player with Lucie Sams coming into the 17.

Welsh international Dainton made her presence felt straight away as her neat footwork put Wigan in position to open the scoring.

Her break worked the Warriors downfield and when Wigan were then awarded a penalty, the ball was worked right and captain Georgia Wilson shot through the smallest of gaps to touchdown.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when Remi Wilton and Jenna Foubister combined to send reigning Woman of Steel Eva Hunter racing away, shortly before the same trio produced a near carbon copy of that play for Hunter’s second and Wigan were 18-0 up inside as many minutes.

As hard as they tried, St Helens couldn’t get a foothold in the game and found themselves further behind when Ellise Derbyshire got a pass back on the inside to Beri Salihi, who raced through to score against the side she represented at the same venue last season.

Grace Banks went close to Wigan’s fifth only for Rebecca Rotheram to bundle her into touch just inches away from the line, but Rachael Woosey wasn’t able to repeat the feat on the opposite side of the field and Anna Davies slid in with millimeters to spare. Isabel Rowe’s conversion attempt from the sideline hit the post for her only miss of the half.

Despite Wigan’s dominance, St Helens did find a way through with the final play of the half as Luci McColm took Katie Mottershead’s pass to dive over, with Faye Gaskin adding the conversion for the seven-time winners.

While that score might have allowed Saints to think they had a route back into the game, Wigan showed them it wouldn’t be that easy as Davies slipped two would-be tacklers to cross for her second within 30 seconds of the restart.

As hard as Saints pushed, the Wigan defence kept them out, with Shona Hoyle-Holdsworth having a try disallowed by video referee Liam Rush, just moments before Banks took a pass from Rowe to finally get on the scoreboard after narrowly missing out earlier.

Eva Hunter completed her hat-trick with sheer power taking her through the St Helens defence, before adding her fourth seven minutes with another powerful run that left the opposition in her wake.

Australian hooker Wilton added Wigan’s tenth try of the afternoon with twelve minutes remaining, with Rowe adding her third conversion of the half, before holding out to celebrate a second consecutive well-deserved final victory.

GAMESTAR: There was simply no stopping Eva Hunter.

GAMEBREAKER: Anna Davies’ second try within seconds of the restart killed off any real chance Saints had of mounting a comeback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Eva Hunter’s record-equalling fourth try was the pick of the bunch as she swatted the St Helens defence away like flies.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

16 Beri Salihi

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

15 Bethan Dainton

11 Eva Hunter

12 Cerys Jones

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

10 Mia Atherton

17 Kelsey Gentles

20 Lucie Sams

18th woman (not used)

22 Ruby Hunter

Also in 21-woman squad

10 Jade Gregory-Haselden

14 Rachel Thompson

26 Lauréane Biville

Tries: Wilson (5), E Hunter (11, 15, 58, 65), Salihi (23), Davies (36, 41), Banks (52), Wilton (67)

Goals: Rowe 7/10

SAINTS

1 Rebecca Rotheram

5 Leah Burke

4 Amy Hardcastle

3 Rachael Woosey

25 Dani McGifford

6 Zoe Harris

7 Faye Gaskin

11 Shona Hoyle-Holdsworth

17 Caitlin Casey

16 Erin McDonald

14 Paige Travis

12 Emily Rudge

13 Jodie Cunningham

Subs (all used)

8 Vicky Whitfield

9 Katie Mottershead

18 Luci McColm

20 Alyx Bridge

18th woman (not used)

21 Hollie Bawden

Also in 21-woman squad

22 Mia Drescher

23 Olivia Leach

28 Jadine McVernon

Tries: McColm (39)

Goals: Gaskin 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 28-0, 28-6; 34-6, 38-6, 42-6, 48-6, 54-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Eva Hunter; Saints: Faye Gaskin

Penalty count: 2-1

Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Aaron Moore