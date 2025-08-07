Melbourne Storm punish injury-hit Brisbane Broncos

MELBOURNE STORM 22 BRISBANE BRONCOS 2

TOM SMITH, AAMI Park, Thursday

FREAK hamstring injuries to Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo compounded the Broncos’ comprehensive defeat to the Storm.

Halves partners Mam and Reynolds went down within seconds of each other, chasing runaway winger Xavier Coates midway through the first-half, before Cobbo limped off late.

The visitors clung to an early two-nil lead before Melbourne tallied four unanswered tries — including two to Coates in the second half.

The result moves Melbourne above Canberra into top spot — if only until the Raiders’ Friday night date with the Sea Eagles — and puts a huge dent in any hope Brisbane had of pinching a top-four berth, especially with their two playmakers now injured.

With first-choice halfback Jahrome Hughes sidelined by his shoulder injury, Tyran Wishart deputised with aplomb alongside the ever-impressive Cameron Munster.

Hooker Harry Grant — lining up in purple for the 100th time — posed a constant threat from dummy-half and Ryan Papenhuyzen tallied a game-high 223 running metres in his second outing back from a calf complaint.

The Broncos’ spine, on the other hand, was decimated by injury. Minus Mam and Reynolds, Kotoni Staggs, Ben Hunt and Billy Walters filled the playmaking posts.

The three hamstring injuries now leaves Brisbane’s September plans in disarray as we head into the pointy end of the season.

Incredibly, the Storm have now won 17 of their last 18 starts against the Broncos — including their last nine at this venue.

Brisbane boss Michael Maguire would’ve been relieved to recall powerful prop Payne Haas, who missed the demolition of South Sydney with an infection. The superstar slotted in for Xavier Willison, whose season is effectively over thanks to a broken arm.

But this match leaves Maguire with an even busier casualty ward to contend with.

Things started brightly for the Queenslanders, when Reynolds slotted a penalty goal from a ruck infringement.

But their night took a turn when Mam and Reynolds hurt themselves pursuing Coates, who looked like racing the length of the field before a desperate Cobbo denied him.

Wishart then jinked through Brisbane’s goal-line defence for the opening try, before Papenhuyzen threw a dummy then showed off his searing pace to boost the Storm’s buffer at the break.

Despite the injuries, the Broncos kept themselves in the arm wrestle deep into the second-half.

Deine Mariner denied Coates in the air, but the prolific winger eventually found the whitewash thanks to a perfectly timed Grant cut-out.

And Coates put the game to bed with one of his signature aerial moves, soaring over Mariner to snatch a Munster kick with four minutes on the clock.

The Broncos flanker appeared to nab a consolation try, only for the Bunker to spot Wishart’s pressure forcing Mariner into touch.

Melbourne have another September-shaping Thursday night clash to look forward to in Round 24 — this one against Penrith — while the Broncos return home to Brisbane for a huge local derby against the Dolphins on Saturday.

GAMESTAR: Melbourne skipper Harry Grant tormented the undermanned Broncos from dummy-half.

GAMEBREAKER: Xavier Coates’ second try with four minutes remaining iced Melbourne’s win, which puts them on top of the ladder.

MATCHFACTS

STORM

1 Ryan Papenhuyzen

2 Grant Anderson

4 Nick Meaney

17 Joe Chan

5 Xavier Coates

6 Cameron Munster

7 Tyran Wishart

8 Stefano Utoikamanu

9 Harry Grant

10 Josh King

11 Shawn Blore

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Trent Loiero

Subs (all used)

14 Jonah Pezet

15 Ativalu Lisati

16 Tui Kamikamica

21 Alec MacDonald

Tries: Wishart (29), Papenhuyzen (38), Coates (62, 76)

Goals: Meaney 3/4

BRONCOS

1 Reece Walsh

2 Selwyn Cobbo

3 Kotoni Staggs

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Deine Mariner

6 Ezra Mam

7 Adam Reynolds

8 Corey Jensen

9 Ben Hunt

10 Payne Haas

11 Jack Gosiewski

12 Jordan Riki

13 Patrick Carrigan

Subs (all used)

14 Billy Walters

15 Kobe Hetherington

16 Ben Talty

17 Jaiyden Hunt

Tries: Mariner (78)

Goals: Reynolds 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 12-2; 16-2, 22-2

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Harry Grant; Broncos: Payne Haas

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 12-2

Referee: Grant Atkins

Attendance: