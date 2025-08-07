Aussie centre looking forward to a home run with London Broncos at last

LONDON BRONCOS centre Brandon Webster-Mansfield is promising better from both himself and the team as Mike Eccles’ side strive to build on recent wins – and make the most of their return to home territory.

The 23-year-old Australian boosted Eccles’ selection options by joining up in May after playing for Villefranche in the French Super XIII competition.

Two of London’s recent home matches were taken 50 miles away to Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium in Kent due to pitch maintenance work at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.

The Broncos returned to the ground they share with football club AFC Wimbledon for last week’s 18-10 comeback win over Barrow Raiders.

They host Toulouse on Sunday, then have further home games against Oldham and Bradford.

“It’s been an unusual start for me, because none of my first six games were at our home ground,” reflected Webster-Mansfield, who has played News South Wales Cup rugby for Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons and has a Broncos deal to the end of next season.

“But the boys have told me good things about the set-up, and it’s great to have the chance to play in front of more of our supporters.

“I’ve settled well, but there’s a lot more to come from me. I’m working hard on my fitness, and I’m learning from the coaches here and seeing little improvements.

“I think that’s the case with the team. We’re still gelling, trusting in the processes and trying to get better week by week.”