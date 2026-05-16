Melbourne Storm put Parramatta Eels to the sword

PARRAMATTA EELS 8 MELBOURNE STORM 34

CALLUM WALKER, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday

MELBOURNE continued their revival, putting Parramatta to the sword in emphatic fashion to round off Magic Round on Saturday.

It was, however, the Eels that broke the deadlock inside eight minutes, Sean Russell dazzling his way to the line before Moses Leo showed tremendous pace to round his opposite winger and find the corner.

Jack Howarth finished off a remarkable Storm move moments later that involved another Leo break as well as great work by Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes but a period of parity ensued as Melbourne led 10-4 at half-time.

But, Munster’s 47th minute established breathing space between the two sides, and, when Cooper Clarke dotted down it looked like Storm would romp home.

Joash Papalii did reduce the deficit on the hour after finishing off a delightful scrum move, but two late Melbourne tries put the gloss on victory.

Harry Grant crashed over under the posts after Sualauvi Faalogo had tormented the Eels with a 70-metre break before Josh King barrelled his way through soft Parramatta defence.

Nick Meaney converted to make it five kicks from six as Storm registered back-to-back wins for the first time in 2026.

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Brian Kelly, 3 Jordan Samrani, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ronald Volkman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Luca Moretti, 9 Tallyn Da Silva, 17 Charlie Guymer, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Jack Williams, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs: 10 Junior Paulo, 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Saxon Pryke, 16 Toni Mataele, 18 Apa Twidle (not used), 19 Teancum Brown (not used)

Tries: Russell (8), Papalii (60); Goals: Moses 0/2

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Moses Leo, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs: 14 Trent Toelau (not used), 15 Cooper Clarke, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Joe Chan, 18 Stanley Huen, 19 Presley Conn (not used)

Tries: Leo (11), Howarth (16), Munster (47), Clarke (56), Grant (73), King (77); Goals: Meaney 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-10; 4-16, 4-22, 8-22, 8-28, 8-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: Mitchell Moses; Storm: Cameron Munster

Penalty count: 7-4; Half-time: 4-10; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 49,813