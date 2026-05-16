York Valkyrie open season with dominant Giants victory

YORK VALKYRIE 42 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0

LNER Community Stadium, Saturday

York Valkyrie put last weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final disappointment firmly behind them as they inflicted a similar level of dominance on Huddersfield Giants, then they themselves felt at the hands of Wigan seven days earlier.

The hosts got off to a perfect start within the opening ten minutes when Rhiannion Marshall converted her own try, before Ruby Ellis was on the end of a flowing move to go in at the corner for a 10-0 lead.

As York continued to build pressure Canadian internationals Petra Woods and Megan Pakulis both crossed with Marshall adding both conversions, before Sade Rihari was put in at the end of a great passage of play to further increase the lead. Ellie Williamson’s first conversion of the afternoon, brought the first half scoring to a close with 10 minutes remaining.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half was a similar story, with York continuing to dominate possession and position, and it paid off with further tries from Williamson, Sinead Peach and Monique Donovan, with Williamson converting her own effort.

The Giants then found a way to stem the York attack and prevented any further score in the final 20, but were also unable to find a way through themselves and the competition’s opening game ended 42-0 to the two-time champions.

VALKYRIE: 26 Olivia Turner, 27 Ruby Ellis, 23 Monique Donovan, 21 Petra Woods, 2 Eboni Partington, 6 Sade Rihari, 7 Ellie Williamson, 8 Olivia Wood, 14 Isabel Bibby, 15 Megan Pakulis, 11 Tamzin Renouf, 24 Lisa Parker, 13 Rhiannion Marshall. Subs (all used): 9 Sinead Peach, 10 Jas Bell, 18 Isabelle Brennan, 4 Tara Moxon.



Tries: Marshall (3), Ellis (8), P Woods (13), Pakulis (21), Rihari (29), Williamson (46), Peach (50), Donovan (60); Goals: Marshall 3/4; Williamson 2/4

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Faye Barraclough, 3 Elle Frain, 28 Caitlin Cox, 5 Molly Iceton, 6 Becky Grady, 26 Liv Gale, 8 Gracie Hobbs, 7 Sam Hulme, 10 Lauren Exley, 17 Kacey Haley, 12 Madison Hutchison, 15 Georgia Cussons. Subs (all used) 22 Erin Andersson, 27 Eloise Hayward, 14 Jess Harrap, 18 Skye Jackson.

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0; 34-0, 38-0, 42-0

Half-time: 28-0