Midlands Hurricanes add Championship veteran to squad

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have announced the signing of Batley Bulldogs hooker Brandon Moore for the 2026 season, initially on a 12-month deal with a club option for the 2027 season.

Moore, 29, has made exactly 250 professional career appearances since the scoring a try on his debut for Halifax in a Challenge Cup match against Pilkington Recs in 2016 Challenge Cup.

Originally from Maryport in Cumbria, Moore’s Rugby League career started with Castleford Tigers’ Academy before being released at the conclusion of the 2015 season. He then joined Halifax in 2016 and made 19 appearances across all competitions in his debut year, scoring four tries.

He also played four Super League games for Huddersfield Giants on loan in 2020 after the Championship season was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After eight years at The Shay, Moore joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season, scoring six tries in 58 appearances.

“With Danny Barcoe’s injury against Whitehaven meaning we needed to recruit a hooker for 2026, we were delighted to hear Brandon was available,” said Hurricanes coach Matt Dunning.

“He is an experienced and formidable hooker who will suit our spine nicely and add some additional experience alongside some of our more recent signings. He is a threat from both dummy-half and in supporting runs and will pull his weight in defence when called upon.”