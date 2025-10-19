Goole Vikings sign another Castleford Tigers youngster

GOOLE VIKINGS have continued their recruitment with the arrival of winger Leroy Ncube from Castleford Tigers.

Ncube, 18, has scored 10 tries in 16 appearances for Castleford’s reserves and academy side over the past two seasons, and follows team-mate Brad Bullock to East Yorkshire.

He said: “It’s a fresh start for me and I’m joining a club that’s given a lot of young lads a chance, and they’ve really flourished. That gives me confidence that I can follow in their footsteps.

“It’s been impressive watching how the club has built in such a short time, and I can only see good things ahead.”