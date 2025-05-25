Midlands Hurricanes blow Whitehaven away

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 38 WHITEHAVEN 8

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

MIDLANDS produced an outstanding second half to brush away Whitehaven at the Alexander Stadium for the second time this season.

Anthony Murray’s side were well beaten last time they were there in the 1895 Cup, but a lot has changed since then and both sides were at the top end of the table before the clash, Midlands in third and Whitehaven fifth.

And that showed in the opening stages. Sets were being completed by both sides but Haven started to get the upper hand, forcing two consecutive goal-line drop-outs.

The pressure told as in their third consecutive Jack Kellett dived over to score for Whitehaven, with Jay Weatherill easily converting for six points.

However, Midlands levelled on 17 minutes after winning two penalties. From the second, Sully Medforth broke through and scored just to the left of the sticks with Matty Chrimes’ conversion levelling the scores.

And seven minutes later the Hurricanes were leading.

They’d just completed a set, but a mishandle by Haven led to a scrum ten metres out and Aiden Roden was able to touch down for another converted try.

By this time, the errors had started to creep in, as had the penalty count. Whitehaven won several penalties but kicking distance let them down and they failed to capitalise.

But when they won a penalty in front of the sticks just before half-time, Weatherall took advantage and slotted the ball over the crossbar to reduce the interval deficit to four points.

Hurricanes’ coach Mark Dunning must have produced an effective team talk at the break, because if the first half was close, the second was anything but.

Midlands dominated, with Whitehaven only having the ball for three minutes when inside the Midlands’ half. In contrast, the Hurricanes had over five times as much possession in Haven’s half of the field and that resulted in five tries without reply.

The Hurricanes were awarded an early second-half penalty and took full advantage. From the resulting set, Aaron Willis found a way through for his team’s third try. Chrimes’ goal attempt hit the post.

They continued to pile on the pressure and, in the end, Haven cracked and Matty Hanley went over on the edge for their fourth try. Chrimes swept his kick wide but the Hurricanes now had a twelve-point cushion for the first time in the game.

And they were soon 18 points up when they won a scrum from the next set and Chrimes ran straight in, converting his own try.

Into the last ten minutes and the Hurricanes didn’t ease off. Whitehaven were looking for a reply but their effort ended in a dropped ball when diving for the line.

The Hurricanes inevitably resumed their pounding and cemented the win with an Ellis Hobson try that Chrimes improved.

And salt was rubbed into the wounds in the next set as Danny Barcoe scored Midlands’ fifth try of the half, with the hooter sounding just before Chrimes kicked the goal.

GAMESTAR: Sully Medforth’s kicks were dynamic and effective and he opened the game with a nice try too.

GAMEBREAKER: When Matty Chrimes’ try and goal made the score 26-8, the result wasn’t in doubt.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

25 Luis Roberts

24 Matty Hanley

4 Ross Oakes

2 Matty Chrimes

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

14 Aiden Roden

20 Elliot Morris

16 Ellis Hobson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Danny Barcoe

18 Zeus Silk

19 Marcus Green

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

Tries: Medforth (17), Roden (24), Willis (44), Hanley (54), Chrimes (58), Hobson (76), Barcoe (80)

Goals: Chrimes 5/7

WHITEHAVEN

5 Jay Weatherill

2 Mitchell Todd

23 Tom Farren

4 Ethan Bickerdike

22 Max Anderson-Moore

28 Cameron Brown

7 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

32 Daniel Spencer-Tonks

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

14 Luke Collins

21 Ellis Nixon

12 Clarke Chambers

16 Brad Brennan

Tries: Kellett (9)

Goals: Weatherill 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-8; 16-8, 20-8, 26-8, 32-8, 38-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Sully Medforth; Whitehaven: Tom Farren

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 12-8

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 250