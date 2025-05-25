Catalans Dragons identify Shane Wane as top choice to be new head coach

CATALANS DRAGONS are hoping to persuade England coach Shaun Wane to take over the reins at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Wane was at Saturday’s game in Perpignan where Wigan Warriors inflicted another heavy defeat on Super League’s French side, who are in freefall after four straight losses and the departure of long-term coach Steve McNamara.

McNamara was dismissed by Dragons’ management on Tuesday last week, although the club still refuses to formally confirm the situation because of potential legal difficulties over McNamara’s severance package.

With almost 18 months remaining on his contract at the Brutus, McNamara would be entitled to a lucrative settlement if he was dismissed because of poor results or a slump in form. But if he has committed a breach of contract, for example, by speaking to another club about a future role, he may be entitled to nothing.

With neither side willing to comment on the impasse, speculation is rife over the reasons for his sudden departure from Perpignan.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are seeking a successor and League Express understands Wane is Les Dracs’ favourite choice.

A senior insider at Catalans said, “He would be a perfect fit, he would provide the discipline and stability the club needs and he is a proven winner.”

Should Wane accept the approaches from the Dragons he would inherit a familiar coaching set-up with close friend Joel Tomkins currently in interim charge and Sam Tomkins expected to retire from playing next season but remaining at the club in some capacity.

The return to Perpignan of Michael McIlorum after he hangs up his boots at the end of this season could complete a powerful former Wigan coaching structure at Stade Gilbert Brutus as he too is close to Wane.

The 60-year-old England coach is happily settled in his joint role as Leader and Management Director at the Warriors but is understood to be willing to consider a potential switch to the south of France.

He attended a post-match event at Stade Brutus on Saturday night where he stood on stage in front of Catalans’ sponsors and Directors as club President Bernard Guasch described him as “a great coach and ambassador for a great club.”

Guasch is keen to find a successor to McNamara as soon as possible to arrest an alarming slump in form and growing unrest among supporters and sponsors.

The 48-0 hammering by Wigan, on the back of a 40-0 defeat at St Helens last week has got alarm bells ringing at the Dragons and the club President is desperate to halt the slide.

Joel Tomkins described Saturday’s performance as “not good enough” and he is demanding a positive response from players as he prepares for the visit of in-form Hull FC on Saturday.

Tomkins said, “It was difficult today, we are playing against the best team in the league with a fully fit squad and they are playing really well.

“We are missing some of our better players and Wigan right now are a better team than us. We are not good enough to compete at that level right now.

“We’ll start work on Monday, we’ll go again and we need to improve for Hull FC.

“The players have got to decide whether they feel sorry for themselves or do they want to come in and work hard for next week?

“We’ve potentially got Nick Cotric and Tommy Makinson back from injury for Hull but we’ll have to wait a little longer for Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet and (his brother) Sam.”

Tomkins said it had been a difficult week at the club following McNamara’s sudden departure, adding: “It was a shock for everybody. I have been in a similar situation a long time ago as a player and it is a challenge but the players have responded well in a difficult situation. They have done a good job, turning up to training with intensity.

“We came into this game with a clear focus and a plan and we’ll try and do the same thing again next week.”

Both Catalans and McNamara declined to comment when approached by League Express.