Midlands Hurricanes crush Newcastle Thunder to stay top of League One

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 6 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 54

IAN GOLDEN, Crow Trees, Sunday

IT WAS a spirited first-half performance from Newcastle, but in the end, the league leaders cruised to victory after scoring seven second-half tries without reply.

After being unlucky not to get their first win of the season last Sunday at Cornwall in English Rugby League’s longest away trip, Thunder looked determined to get over the line this time around.

They attacked well from the off, winning two goal-line drop-outs in the first five minutes, but when Midlands started to attack, they soon got the first try of the game, which came on twelve minutes when Mikey Wood took a short pass and crashed over from short range. Jake Sweeting easily converted.

Newcastle levelled straight away, however, as the Hurricanes failed to deal with the kick restart and Thunder were gifted a set ten metres from the line. They didn’t waste it and Harry Lowery crashed over to the left of the sticks for his side’s opening try. Alex Donaghy converted.

Midlands tried to regain their lead immediately and Luis Roberts was stopped just two metres from the line in the final tackle of the set from kick-off. Soon afterwards, after winning a six-again, Sully Medforth tried to set up Matty Chrimes on the opposite wing, but his pass flew into touch.

But the Hurricanes weren’t to be denied as Chrimes set up Ryan Johnson, who raced over 60 metres to score.

The third try came on 36 minutes when a dropped ball gave Hurricanes their chance and Chrimes didn’t waste it as he strolled over from the resulting set for an unconverted try.

There could have been another before the break as Chrimes again looked for a catch from a long ball, but again, this time the provider being Johnson, the pass went into touch and Midlands were 16-6 up at the break.

It took just three minutes for the Hurricanes to add to their lead in the second half.

Tom Wilkinson took a short pass on the last tackle and crashed over just to the right of the sticks, leaving an easy kick for Sweeting.

Seven minutes later, a cheeky grubber from Sweeting on the final tackle saw the ball bounce into Ross Oakes’ path and he made no mistake. Sweeting kicked well to move the score to 28-6.

Then, just before the hour mark, a short pass from Medforth set up Johnson, who used his strength to crash through two Thunder players and score. Sweeting converted to give Midlands a five-try cushion.

Following an attempt from Thunder to get back on the board, the Hurricanes stormed down the field for a seventh try. Sweeting received the ball from Danny Barcoe and laid it off to Wilkinson, who slipped through a gap in the Thunder defence to place the ball under the sticks.

From kick-off, Midlands scored their eighth try of the game when Barcoe set up Medforth, who under pressure made a beautiful flick-pass to Chrimes, who went over for his second with Sweeting adding another goal.

The game finished with two unconverted tries. Johnson went over from short range to secure his hat-trick and then, in the final move of the game, Medforth ran down the wing for a well-deserved score.

GAMESTAR: Whilst Marcus Green and Matty Chrimes both put in big efforts, you can’t ignore hat-trick hero Ryan Johnson.

GAMEBREAKER: If the game wasn’t over before, it was on the hour mark when Johnson scored to give Midlands a five-try cushion.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

1 Alex Donaghy

2 Jake Dickinson

3 James Farrar

4 Jacob Rennison

5 Sean Croston

6 Mike Hansen

7 Elliot Shaw

8 Harry Price

9 Will Lintin

10 Josh Stoker

11 Alex Taylor

12 Seth Clapham

13 Harry Lowery

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Siddle

15 George Birch

16 Lloyd Hall

17 Matty Handy

Tries: Lowery (15)

Goals: Donaghy 1/1

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

9 Danny Barcoe

18 Zeus Silk

11 Tom Wilkinson

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

14 Aiden Roden

16 Ellis Hobson

19 Marcus Green

17 Kieran Moran

Tries: Wood (12), Johnson (25, 59, 74), Chrimes (36, 69), Wilkinson (43, 67), Oakes (50), Medforth (79)

Goals: Sweeting 7/10

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-16; 6-22, 6-28, 6-34, 6-40, 6-46, 6-50, 6-54

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Jake Dickinson; Hurricanes: Ryan Johnson

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Andy Sweet