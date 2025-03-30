Swinton Lions fight back to keep Goole Vikings winless

SWINTON LIONS 30 GOOLE VIKINGS 28

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SWINTON staged a superb second-half fightback to snatch victory through Reece Briers’ well-taken touchline goal and thwart Goole’s bid for a first league win.

The Vikings had two early chances, but Jeylan Hodgson and Jack Coventry were both held up. Then Tom Halliday thought he was in, but Mitch Cox managed to stop the attack.

Briers was causing problems with his high kicks amid the tricky wind.

Goole struck first when Thomas Minns went over from a Jamie Shaul pass on 17 minutes, and Reece Dean converted.

The Lions hit back five minutes later as Tommy Porter scooted from acting halfback to score by the posts and Briers goaled.

Swinton took the lead when from the kick-off, Gav Rodden, playing his 100th career game, laid off a nice short pass to Finley Beardsworth, who crossed by the posts with Briers improving again.

But the scores were level just before the half hour when Neil Tchamambe raced down the left to score, and Dean converted.

Goole knocked on at the restart, but it was they who scored next when Shaul ended a nice move scoring by the posts, with Dean again tagging on the two.

It got even better in the final seconds of the half when Tchamambe latched onto a Dean kick to score by the posts and the provider converted for a 24-12 lead.

Swinton tried to hit back early in the second half when Briers put a kick to the line, but it just ran away from the chasers.

There was a fight on 46 minutes which resulted in Halliday being sent to the sin bin, but Swinton were in their own 20 when they got the penalty.

Briers was becoming more and more instrumental as the game went on and on 59 minutes, was involved in the build-up to the next try when Bobby Shingler raced through a large gap to score by the posts. Briers converted.

Goole were not rolling over, and four minutes later, Tchamambe completed his hat-trick in the left corner, but too far out for Dean to improve.

Swinton hit back soon after when Briers put up a high kick and Porter popped up in the left corner to knock the ball back to Rodden, who found the supporting Ellis Anderson to race in by the posts, Briers converting.

Things were getting tense, and Swinton snatched what proved to be the telling score when Briers put up a high kick to the right and centre Aaron Lynch took it to score wide out. Briers had it all to do, but nailed the kick.

Goole had one more chance four minutes from time, but Jack Potter’s kick was too strong for the chasers and Swinton held on.

GAMESTAR: Reece Briers controlled the game for Swinton.

GAMEBREAKER: Briers’ conversion to put the Lions ahead on 69 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

19 Dan Abram

5 Harry Higham

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

14 Jordan Paga

7 Reece Briers

8 Adam Sidlow

18 Tommy Porter

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

16 Finley Beardsworth

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

15 Jordan Brown

13 Kenny Baker

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Porter (22), Beardsworth (25), Shingler (59), Anderson (66), A Lynch (69)

Goals: Briers 5/5

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Tom Halliday

14 Misi Taulapapa

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

28 Neil Tchamambe

32 Jack Potter

7 Reece Dean

17 Jack Coventry

9 Jeylan Hodgson

10 Jack Aldous

12 Bailey Dawson

4 Thomas Minns

11 Brett Ferres

Subs (all used)

16 Harry Aldous

13 Lennon Bursell

31 Ilikaya Mafi

25 Ryan Wright

Tries: Minns (17), Tchamambe (29, 39, 63), Shaul (34)

Goals: Dean 4/5

Sin bin: Halliday (46) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-18, 12-24; 18-24, 18-28, 24-28, 30-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Reece Briers; Vikings: Reece Dean

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 12-24

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 658