Swinton Lions fight back to keep Goole Vikings winless

SWINTON LIONS 30 GOOLE VIKINGS 28
IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday
SWINTON staged a superb second-half fightback to snatch victory through Reece Briers’ well-taken touchline goal and thwart Goole’s bid for a first league win.
The Vikings had two early chances, but Jeylan Hodgson and Jack Coventry were both held up. Then Tom Halliday thought he was in, but Mitch Cox managed to stop the attack.
Briers was causing problems with his high kicks amid the tricky wind.
Goole struck first when Thomas Minns went over from a Jamie Shaul pass on 17 minutes, and Reece Dean converted.
The Lions hit back five minutes later as Tommy Porter scooted from acting halfback to score by the posts and Briers goaled.
Swinton took the lead when from the kick-off, Gav Rodden, playing his 100th career game, laid off a nice short pass to Finley Beardsworth, who crossed by the posts with Briers improving again.
But the scores were level just before the half hour when Neil Tchamambe raced down the left to score, and Dean converted.
Goole knocked on at the restart, but it was they who scored next when Shaul ended a nice move scoring by the posts, with Dean again tagging on the two.
It got even better in the final seconds of the half when Tchamambe latched onto a Dean kick to score by the posts and the provider converted for a 24-12 lead.
Swinton tried to hit back early in the second half when Briers put a kick to the line, but it just ran away from the chasers.
There was a fight on 46 minutes which resulted in Halliday being sent to the sin bin, but Swinton were in their own 20 when they got the penalty.
Briers was becoming more and more instrumental as the game went on and on 59 minutes, was involved in the build-up to the next try when Bobby Shingler raced through a large gap to score by the posts. Briers converted.
Goole were not rolling over, and four minutes later, Tchamambe completed his hat-trick in the left corner, but too far out for Dean to improve.
Swinton hit back soon after when Briers put up a high kick and Porter popped up in the left corner to knock the ball back to Rodden, who found the supporting Ellis Anderson to race in by the posts, Briers converting.
Things were getting tense, and Swinton snatched what proved to be the telling score when Briers put up a high kick to the right and centre Aaron Lynch took it to score wide out. Briers had it all to do, but nailed the kick.
Goole had one more chance four minutes from time, but Jack Potter’s kick was too strong for the chasers and Swinton held on.
GAMESTAR: Reece Briers controlled the game for Swinton.
GAMEBREAKER: Briers’ conversion to put the Lions ahead on 69 minutes.
MATCHFACTS
LIONS
19 Dan Abram
5 Harry Higham
2 Ellis Anderson
22 Aaron Lynch
25 Frank Sergent
14 Jordan Paga
7 Reece Briers
8 Adam Sidlow
18 Tommy Porter
20 Jamie Reddecliff
11 Gav Rodden
12 Mitch Cox
16 Finley Beardsworth
Subs (all used)
9 George Roby
15 Jordan Brown
13 Kenny Baker
10 Bobby Shingler
Tries: Porter (22), Beardsworth (25), Shingler (59), Anderson (66), A Lynch (69)
Goals: Briers 5/5
VIKINGS
29 Jamie Shaul
2 Tom Halliday
14 Misi Taulapapa
5 Manoa Wacokecoke
28 Neil Tchamambe
32 Jack Potter
7 Reece Dean
17 Jack Coventry
9 Jeylan Hodgson
10 Jack Aldous
12 Bailey Dawson
4 Thomas Minns
11 Brett Ferres
Subs (all used)
16 Harry Aldous
13 Lennon Bursell
31 Ilikaya Mafi
25 Ryan Wright
Tries: Minns (17), Tchamambe (29, 39, 63), Shaul (34)
Goals: Dean 4/5
Sin bin: Halliday (46) – fighting
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-18, 12-24; 18-24, 18-28, 24-28, 30-28
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Lions: Reece Briers; Vikings: Reece Dean
Penalty count: 3-6
Half-time: 12-24
Referee: Luke Bland
Attendance: 658