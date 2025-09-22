Midlands Hurricanes sign former League One Player of the Year

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have swooped to sign former League One Player of the Year Lewis Else from Rochdale.

The 25-year-old halfback came through the ranks at Widnes before moving on to Swinton and has spent the last three seasons at Hornets.

Else has scored 52 tries in 93 professional appearances, and won the League One award last year after helping Rochdale to the play-offs.

Coach Mark Dunning told Canes TV: “We are delighted to welcome Lewis to the club and the wider Canes family.

“He is a high-quality player and one I have admired for a while, so once we knew he was keen for a new challenge, we acted quickly to get the deal done.

“With his strong organisational skills and a very good running and kicking game, we’re looking forward to seeing him in a Canes shirt and contributing to our group.

“I think our supporters should be very excited about seeing what Lewis can do with a rugby ball in his hand.”

Reports elsewhere suggest Midlands may be linking up Else with his former Widnes teammate Danny Craven, who has departed Sheffield having joined them mid-season from Oldham.

Else said: “I’m really looking forward to the new season with the Midlands Hurricanes, which represents a new challenge in my career.

“Having spoken to Mark Dunning, I like what’s already being built here and I am really excited to be a part of it and see what we can achieve as a team. My main hope is that I can contribute and play a big part in helping to club to success.”

Midlands have take up their option to extend the contract of vice-captain and prop Jon Luke Kirby for next season.

The 26-year-old was one of Dunning’s first signings towards the end of the 2023 season and has just won the club’s supporters’ player of the year award.