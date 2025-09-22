Rochdale Hornets capture veteran halfback

ROCHDALE HORNETS have made their first new signing for 2026 in the shape of experienced halfback Jamie Dallimore.

The 37-year-old makes the move from North Wales Crusaders after helping them to the League One title.

He was part of two promotion-winning sides at Barrow earlier in his career and also played for Oldham.

Dallimore said: “I’m really looking forward to this next challenge in my career, both individually and collectively.

“I’m looking forward to working with Gary Thornton and being part of Rochdale Hornets.

“I’ve always found it tough playing here, but I’m really looking forward to running out there and having the cheers rather than the jeers.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads and ripping in with them and seeing what we can achieve together.

“The chat around the place is buzzing and it’s going to be special to be part of it.”

Halfback Morgan Punchard and forward Jordan Andrade have also both agreed new one-year deals.

Jamaica international Andrade will enter his third season with

the club, having already made 46 appearances.

He said: “Saying yes to staying was a no-brainer for me. I really enjoyed my time at Rochdale and am glad to continue it here.

“The club promote good values and my family love coming to watch too, which is a big motivation for me to stay.

Rochdale have confirmed the departures of eight players following the end of the season.

Ben Killan, Luke Forber and Lewis Else have joined Swinton, North Wales and Midlands respectively.

Myles Harrop and Emmerson Whittel have decided to leave the club after being offered new terms, while Luke Nelmes, Darcy Simpson and Elijah Simpson have been released.