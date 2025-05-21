Midlands Hurricanes slash prices for game dedicated to local community

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have slashed entry prices for their Community Round clash against Whitehaven on Sunday.

Tickets have been reduced to £10 Adults, £8 for Over 65s/Under 21s and £5 Students, with Under-16s going free for the game that kicks off at 2pm at the Alexander Stadium.

It is part of the club’s drive to engage with the local community, and they used their week off just gone to help promote the community Rugby League going on in the area.

They promoted games involving the likes of Leamington Royals, Birmingham Bulldogs, Sherwood Wolf Hunt and Coventry Bears in the Midlands Premier League via their channels over the weekend.

There were also games in the Midlands Merit League featuring Nottingham Outlaws, Chesterfield Forgers, Telford Raiders and Staffordshire Quantums.

Growing the interest around Midlands and raising attendances is one of the key priorities for the club.

Coach Mark Dunning reserved praise for the club’s fans following the recent win at Rochdale.

He told CanesTV: “If you look at them we have got fans, they are fantastic, committed and certainly out-sang a club that’s been here for hundreds of years, so let’s see where we are in a few years’ time and where our fanbase is!”