Midlands Hurricanes swoop for Halifax Panthers back

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have swooped for versatile back Owen Restall from Halifax Panthers on a deal until the end of 2027.

The 30-year-old is a relative newcomer to the professional game having played the majority of his adult career at community level with Huddersfield sides Newsome Panthers and Underbank Rangers.

He got a chance at Oldham, scoring 21 tries in as many games in 2022, and notched 22 tries in 37 games in two seasons at Dewsbury Rams.

Midands’ sixth new signing for 2026 said: “Looking at the squad for next year, it’s a really exciting time to be joining. I’m very happy to be a part of the project and look forward to contributing on the pitch.

“I’m sure it will be a successful year for the team most importantly, but for me personally as well.”

Restall has been named in the Wales squad for the two-game series against Ireland.

Canes coach Mark Dunning added: “Owen is a player we have monitored and admired for a long time and when we were made aware of his availability, we acted quickly to get the deal done.

“He is a fullback by trade but also can play anywhere from one to five to a high quality and adds some real competition to our outside backs.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him contribute to our group for the next couple of years.”

Meanwhile Midlands have taken up their option to extend the contract of backrower Josh Jordan-Roberts for a further season.

The 27-year-old made twelve appearances for the club last season and counts Leeds, York, Rochdale and Hunslet among his former clubs.

He said: “I’m really happy to be staying for another year. I was unlucky to be injured early on in the season, but once I got an opportunity to play regularly, I feel like I made a positive impact on the team.

“We’ve already got a great group and with the new faces coming in, it makes for a very exciting year.

“The club are in a very, very good place with the culture which has been created and it’s a good environment to a part of.”