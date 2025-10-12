Goole Vikings snap up ex-Hull FC forward

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed Nick Staveley on a permanent deal, after the former Hull FC forward ended the season with the club on loan.

A long-term knee injury sustained in training ruled Staveley out for 2024 and most of 2025, but he featured five times on loan from Sheffield Eagles, who he joined after a spell on trial at Castleford Tigers.

Vikings coach Scott Taylor said: “Nick is another young player who fits that mould of coming to us with a point to prove and that added motivation to succeed, both personally and within our team.

“He has had some tough luck over the last couple of years, but there were glimpses at the end of last season of the talent he has with his best years still ahead of him.”

Goole now have six new recruits signed up for 2026, having previously announced Cooper Howlett, Brad Bullock, Keenen Tomlinson, Shane Tuohey and Jack Miller.