Midlands Hurricanes thwart Keighley Cougars

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 12 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 20

ALFIE INGRAM, Cougar Park, Sunday

SCRUM-HALF Lewis Else crossed twice as Midlands secured a solid win and condemned Keighley to a second league loss in succession.

Winger Matty Chrimes also crossed and stand-off Sully Medforth slotted four goals from five attempts as the points went to Birmingham.

The first chance was created by Hurricanes as Chrimes dived onto a kick in the left corner but was unable to ground the ball while being tackled.

Midlands had a few more opportunities as they attacked the home line, but the Cougars coped well, and again thwarted Chrimes.

Midlands eventually broke the deadlock 21 minutes in, as Chrimes was found in space on the left edge, and forced his way past the Keighley defence to go over. Medforth converted.

Keighley began to come into the contest, spreading the ball down the right wing, but the muddy conditions didn’t work in their favour, causing David Foggin-Johnston to slip just before a pass reached him.

Dylan Proud produced a slick interception for Keighley around the halfway point, winning a penalty 30 metres out after a high tackle.

Keighley put on the pressure in the following sets, and while the Midlands defence did well initially, they were unable to hold off Dan Parker, who crashed over the line to score. Matty Beharrell added the conversion to level the game.

With five minutes remaining until half-time, Midlands regained the lead as Else was picked out with a short pass to go over from close range. Medforth added the extras.

Midlands earned a penalty early in the second half following a ball steal in a tackle. They took the two, with Medforth on target to make it 14-6.

Mark Dunning’s men were having more of the possession and had a few half-chances, but Keighley worked hard to keep them out.

However Midlands were awarded another penalty in the 53rd minute when Keighley were offside, and Medforth was true from the tee.

Midlands ramped up the pressure and it paid off, with Else earning his second try of the game after forcing his way through the defence from close range.

To make things harder for Keighley, they were reduced to twelve men by the 65th-minute sinbinning of Izaac Farrell for a shoulder charge on Isaac Shaw.

But with four minutes left, the home side scored their second try as Connor Sayner used his pace to capitalise on a gap and Beharrell converted.

GAMESTAR: Lewis Else looked dangerous in possession for Midlands and notched two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Else’s try just before half-time put Hurricanes on the front foot after a close first 40.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

1 Connor Sayner

19 David Foggin-Johnston

5 Dylan Proud

21 Alfie Dean

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

7 Matty Beharrell

11 Lucas Green

14 George Flanagan

33 Emmanuel Waine

27 George Hill

12 Lachlan Lanskey

26 Nathan Rushworth

Subs (all used)

24 Ben Dean

17 Jordan Schofield

16 Leo Aliyu

8 Dan Parker

Tries: Parker (29), Sayner (76)

Goals: Beharrell 2/2

Sin bin: Farrell (65) – shoulder charge

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

5 Luis Roberts

23 Aidan McGowan

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

9 Aiden Roden

10 Tyler Dickinson

20 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

14 Brandon Moore

Subs (all used)

11 Tom Wilkinson

28 Isaac Shaw

16 Zeus Silk

13 Mikey Wood

Tries: Chrimes (21), Else (35, 62)

Goals: Medforth 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12; 6-14, 6-16, 6-20, 12-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Couagars: George Flanagan; Hurricanes: Lewis Else

Penalty count: 8-8

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte